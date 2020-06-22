1313 West 26th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors media room

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities media room

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/cbb9d8905f ---- This AMAZING unit features: controlled access, hardwood floors, spacious bedroom, and ample closet space. Lots of windows throughout provide tons of natural light! Located right in the HEART of UPTOWN making it easier to save money since everything you\'re looking for is just steps away Close to Calhoun Square, Restaurants, Movie Theaters, Bike Trails, Busline, Grocery Stores, Banks, Gas Stations, and More If you don\'t want to miss a wonderful opportunity Pictures may not be of the extract unit but it will be the same finishes. Owner Pays: Heat, Water, Sewer, Gas Resident Pays: Electric and Trash