1214 East 28th Street

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex offers tons of living space with a spacious living room, large formal dining room and four-season porch! It also features hardwood floors, original woodwork, new windows, and a remodeled bathroom. No need to worry about snow emergencies with off-street parking. Close to great shops and restaurants at the Global Market!



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Cable & Telephone, Water, & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services at (612) 547-9818 questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 4. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Contact us to schedule a showing.