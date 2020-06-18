All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 15 2020 at 7:05 PM

119 Cecil St South East

119 Southeast Cecil Street · (952) 893-9900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

119 Southeast Cecil Street, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Prospect Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentbits

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2376 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Now showing this spacious and updated 2,376 square-foot main-level duplex unit with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms available now in Minneapolis! Features of this beautiful two-level unit include wood flooring, open floor plan and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Scenic wooded lot provides welcoming atmosphere and privacy, while located in a highly-desirable Prospect Park location within walking distance to the U of M, restaurants and a short commute to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Security Deposit: $2,000. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. ALL utilities included in rent! Amenities include a finished lower level with two carpeted bedrooms, full bath and in-unit washer and dryer. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 119 Cecil St South East have any available units?
119 Cecil St South East has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 119 Cecil St South East have?
Some of 119 Cecil St South East's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 119 Cecil St South East currently offering any rent specials?
119 Cecil St South East isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 119 Cecil St South East pet-friendly?
No, 119 Cecil St South East is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 119 Cecil St South East offer parking?
No, 119 Cecil St South East does not offer parking.
Does 119 Cecil St South East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 119 Cecil St South East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 119 Cecil St South East have a pool?
No, 119 Cecil St South East does not have a pool.
Does 119 Cecil St South East have accessible units?
No, 119 Cecil St South East does not have accessible units.
Does 119 Cecil St South East have units with dishwashers?
No, 119 Cecil St South East does not have units with dishwashers.
