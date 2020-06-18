119 Cecil St South East

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

Now showing this spacious and updated 2,376 square-foot main-level duplex unit with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms available now in Minneapolis! Features of this beautiful two-level unit include wood flooring, open floor plan and updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Scenic wooded lot provides welcoming atmosphere and privacy, while located in a highly-desirable Prospect Park location within walking distance to the U of M, restaurants and a short commute to downtown Minneapolis and St. Paul. Security Deposit: $2,000. Sorry, No Pets and No Smoking. ALL utilities included in rent! Amenities include a finished lower level with two carpeted bedrooms, full bath and in-unit washer and dryer. Household income to be 3x monthly rent. No previous evictions or UDs. Section 8 is not accepted on this property. Call (952) 893-9900 or text (612) 315-0193 for inquiries or to schedule a showing!