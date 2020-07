Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pet friendly

1107 13th Ave Se Available 09/01/20 GREAT University of Minnesota Location - 5 bedrooms 2 bathrooms single family home close to the University of Minnesota. One block from Como with the conveniences such as off-street parking, Hardwood floor, Stainless steal appliances, Updated kitchen, Formal dinning room, Open main floor plan, 4 large four seasons decks, etc....Tenants are responsible for all utilities.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4583285)