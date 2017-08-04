1099 17th Ave. SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry

$500 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE JUNE 26TH!



Nice 4-bedroom, 2-bath house in a great location! Very close to U of M, bus routes, and major highway access. Enclosed porch in front, lush, spacious backyard with small deck.



Washer, dryer and storage included in the basement. Radiator heat. No central air but window units are permitted. New dishwasher installed June 2020. Pet friendly! Inquire about pet fees and agreements.



Renters pay utilities - gas, electric, water/trash. Management pays for lawn mowing, Tenants remove snow in the winter in accordance with City of Minneapolis rules.



Rental is not currently eligible for section 8 housing. Credit, income, rental history and background checks apply. All individuals over the age of 18 must apply independently.