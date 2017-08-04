All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

1099 17th Ave. SE

1099 Southeast 17th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1099 Southeast 17th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
$500 OFF YOUR FIRST MONTH'S RENT IF YOU SIGN A LEASE BEFORE JUNE 26TH!

Nice 4-bedroom, 2-bath house in a great location! Very close to U of M, bus routes, and major highway access. Enclosed porch in front, lush, spacious backyard with small deck.

Washer, dryer and storage included in the basement. Radiator heat. No central air but window units are permitted. New dishwasher installed June 2020. Pet friendly! Inquire about pet fees and agreements.

Renters pay utilities - gas, electric, water/trash. Management pays for lawn mowing, Tenants remove snow in the winter in accordance with City of Minneapolis rules.

Rental is not currently eligible for section 8 housing. Credit, income, rental history and background checks apply. All individuals over the age of 18 must apply independently.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1099 17th Ave. SE have any available units?
1099 17th Ave. SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1099 17th Ave. SE have?
Some of 1099 17th Ave. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1099 17th Ave. SE currently offering any rent specials?
1099 17th Ave. SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1099 17th Ave. SE pet-friendly?
No, 1099 17th Ave. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1099 17th Ave. SE offer parking?
No, 1099 17th Ave. SE does not offer parking.
Does 1099 17th Ave. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1099 17th Ave. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1099 17th Ave. SE have a pool?
No, 1099 17th Ave. SE does not have a pool.
Does 1099 17th Ave. SE have accessible units?
No, 1099 17th Ave. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1099 17th Ave. SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1099 17th Ave. SE has units with dishwashers.
