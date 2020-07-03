Amenities

1093 24th Ave. SE Available 09/01/20 Great new 5 bedroom home built in 2010! Near U of M & Avail. 9/1/20 - This is a great house that was just built in 2010 and will be available September 1st! Some of this property's many great features include:



-New Kitchen (with dishwasher)

-New Bathrooms

-Big bedrooms and closets

-2 living rooms

-Washer & Dryer

-Forced Heat & Air

-Off-street parking

-Pet Friendly ($50/mo. Pet Rent)

-AND MUCH MORE!!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (water/trash, gas and electric).



**Renter's insurance is required.



For questions or a showing contact Alex at (612)-791-1414 (text/email preferred)



(RLNE4510759)