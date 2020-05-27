109 E 26th Street

Amenities

recently renovated walk in closets coffee bar range oven

Unit Amenities oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar

Fall in love with this one of a kind Artist Loft in the charming Whittier Neighborhood Uptown. Enjoy living on the top floor with a skyline view of Whittier peaking into Downtown, Mpls. This newly remodeled space features 17' ceilings, luxury kitchen with a 5 burner stove and 2 ovens, and a spacious master suite with a loft and walk-in closets! Creative flex space that can be made into a private/guest bedroom, a functional office as well as a 200 sq ft loft. Not only is this highly desired living space intrinsically unique due to the historic exterior restoration but the location is convenient for walking to many coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping for any day of the week. You won’t be disappointed about the lifestyle and feel of living in this amazing loft. We invite you to see this home in person to appreciate the uniqueness and high quality finishes.