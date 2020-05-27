All apartments in Minneapolis
109 E 26th Street

109 East 26th Street · No Longer Available
Location

109 East 26th Street, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Whittier

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
coffee bar
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
Fall in love with this one of a kind Artist Loft in the charming Whittier Neighborhood Uptown. Enjoy living on the top floor with a skyline view of Whittier peaking into Downtown, Mpls. This newly remodeled space features 17' ceilings, luxury kitchen with a 5 burner stove and 2 ovens, and a spacious master suite with a loft and walk-in closets! Creative flex space that can be made into a private/guest bedroom, a functional office as well as a 200 sq ft loft. Not only is this highly desired living space intrinsically unique due to the historic exterior restoration but the location is convenient for walking to many coffee shops, restaurants, and shopping for any day of the week. You won’t be disappointed about the lifestyle and feel of living in this amazing loft. We invite you to see this home in person to appreciate the uniqueness and high quality finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 E 26th Street have any available units?
109 E 26th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 109 E 26th Street have?
Some of 109 E 26th Street's amenities include recently renovated, walk in closets, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 E 26th Street currently offering any rent specials?
109 E 26th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 E 26th Street pet-friendly?
No, 109 E 26th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 109 E 26th Street offer parking?
No, 109 E 26th Street does not offer parking.
Does 109 E 26th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 109 E 26th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 E 26th Street have a pool?
No, 109 E 26th Street does not have a pool.
Does 109 E 26th Street have accessible units?
No, 109 E 26th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 109 E 26th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 109 E 26th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

