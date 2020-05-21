Amenities

1085 14th Ave SE Available 09/02/20 Huge house with 6 Bedrooms - This spacious six bedroom home has so much charm and character!



Huge bedrooms and hard wood floors make this home one you don't want to miss!



Located in the Como neighborhood, this classic house is close to everything including Dinkytown and UofM.



FEATURES:

- 24/7 maintenance

- On-site laundry

- Large bedrooms

- Spacious kitchen with an island

- Dishwasher

- Central air conditioning

- Hardwood floors

- High ceilings

- Decorative moldings

- Lots of windows, great light

- Detached garage

- Off street parking

- Yard



