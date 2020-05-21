All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated October 26 2019 at 9:47 AM

1085 14th Ave SE

1085 Southeast 14th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1085 Southeast 14th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1085 14th Ave SE Available 09/02/20 Huge house with 6 Bedrooms - This spacious six bedroom home has so much charm and character!

Huge bedrooms and hard wood floors make this home one you don't want to miss!

Located in the Como neighborhood, this classic house is close to everything including Dinkytown and UofM.

FEATURES:
- 24/7 maintenance
- On-site laundry
- Large bedrooms
- Spacious kitchen with an island
- Dishwasher
- Central air conditioning
- Hardwood floors
- High ceilings
- Decorative moldings
- Lots of windows, great light
- Detached garage
- Off street parking
- Yard

(RLNE5224498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1085 14th Ave SE have any available units?
1085 14th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1085 14th Ave SE have?
Some of 1085 14th Ave SE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1085 14th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1085 14th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1085 14th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1085 14th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1085 14th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1085 14th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1085 14th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1085 14th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1085 14th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1085 14th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1085 14th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1085 14th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1085 14th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1085 14th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

