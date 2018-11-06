1045 27th Ave SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Need a central location? Does your group need to be near the U of M, Como, St. Paul and the East Bank? This is the perfect location right off of Hennepin Ave- close to 280, 35W, and the bus line.



Enjoy this turn of the century home with classic charm, high ceilings, ornate woodwork, and some modern updates.



Three levels of living make for great privacy and relaxation when needed. The bedrooms are on all levels- the layout of this house is perfect for a group with different school, work, or sleeping schedules.



The upper level features

1 large bedroom with W/I closet, 1 medium bedroom with walk W/I closet and a nice sized bathroom.



The main level has a large entry, a wonderful living Room, and another HUGE bedroom off of the kitchen and living area. Enjoy the spacious open kitchen and backdoor access to backyard and detached garage.



Lastly, the lower level offers a

huge bedroom with an enormous W/I closet, a bathroom and a laundry room.



Rental amount reflects residents providing their own snow removal and lawn care.



The application fee is $45 per adult 18 and older.



No Section 8/UDs/Evictions or criminal background (felonies), income must be 3 times the monthly rent amount before taxes.



Available 9/1/20