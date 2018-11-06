All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:30 AM

1045 27th Ave SE

1045 Southeast 27th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1045 Southeast 27th Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Need a central location? Does your group need to be near the U of M, Como, St. Paul and the East Bank? This is the perfect location right off of Hennepin Ave- close to 280, 35W, and the bus line.

Enjoy this turn of the century home with classic charm, high ceilings, ornate woodwork, and some modern updates.

Three levels of living make for great privacy and relaxation when needed. The bedrooms are on all levels- the layout of this house is perfect for a group with different school, work, or sleeping schedules.

The upper level features
1 large bedroom with W/I closet, 1 medium bedroom with walk W/I closet and a nice sized bathroom.

The main level has a large entry, a wonderful living Room, and another HUGE bedroom off of the kitchen and living area. Enjoy the spacious open kitchen and backdoor access to backyard and detached garage.

Lastly, the lower level offers a
huge bedroom with an enormous W/I closet, a bathroom and a laundry room.

Rental amount reflects residents providing their own snow removal and lawn care.

The application fee is $45 per adult 18 and older.

No Section 8/UDs/Evictions or criminal background (felonies), income must be 3 times the monthly rent amount before taxes.

Available 9/1/20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1045 27th Ave SE have any available units?
1045 27th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1045 27th Ave SE have?
Some of 1045 27th Ave SE's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1045 27th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1045 27th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1045 27th Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 1045 27th Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1045 27th Ave SE offer parking?
Yes, 1045 27th Ave SE offers parking.
Does 1045 27th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1045 27th Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1045 27th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1045 27th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1045 27th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1045 27th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1045 27th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1045 27th Ave SE has units with dishwashers.

