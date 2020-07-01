1036 13th Ave. SE

Amenities
Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in walking distance from the U of MN campus. 5 sizable bedrooms with a large kitchen and living room.
Features Include:
-Dishwasher
-Large bedrooms and living areas
-Washer and Dryer
-Off-street parking
-Large yard
RENTAL APPROVAL CRITERIA
600+ credit rating or 3x monthly rent in gross income (may be supplemented with an eligible co-signer)
No defaulted credit or loan accounts w/in last 5 years
No prior evictions
24+ months of verifiable rental history (may be supplemented with an eligible co-signer)
No misdemeanors w/in past 3 years
No felonies w/in past 7 years
No history of violent conduct, criminal sexual conduct, or drug-related felonies