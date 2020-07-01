1036 13th Ave. SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Spacious 5 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in walking distance from the U of MN campus. 5 sizable bedrooms with a large kitchen and living room.



Features Include:

-Dishwasher

-Large bedrooms and living areas

-Washer and Dryer

-Off-street parking

-Large yard



RENTAL APPROVAL CRITERIA



600+ credit rating or 3x monthly rent in gross income (may be supplemented with an eligible co-signer)

No defaulted credit or loan accounts w/in last 5 years

No prior evictions

24+ months of verifiable rental history (may be supplemented with an eligible co-signer)

No misdemeanors w/in past 3 years

No felonies w/in past 7 years

No history of violent conduct, criminal sexual conduct, or drug-related felonies