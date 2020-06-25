All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated April 4 2019 at 7:53 AM

1032 26th Ave SE

1032 26th Avenue Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1032 26th Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Como

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Open House Monday, April 1st, 6:00-7:00 p.m.

Available NOW!

Cute and cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath home available NOW in highly desireable Como neighborhood in Minneapolis!

This home features a large light and bright kitchen, spacious living room with lots of windows, main floor laundry, good sized bedrooms, large backyard and off-street parking available. Tons of storage space in the lower level!

Bring your pets! Dogs and cats okay, two max, $300 pet deposit per pet and $20 pet rent per pet.

Rental Requirements:

This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs
Pets okay!
No smoking
Max 4 of occupants
Available NOW
Off-street parking available

Income must be 3x the amount of rent
No evictions
No criminal history
Good rental history
Application fee is $40 per adult

Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1032 26th Ave SE have any available units?
1032 26th Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
Is 1032 26th Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1032 26th Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1032 26th Ave SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1032 26th Ave SE is pet friendly.
Does 1032 26th Ave SE offer parking?
No, 1032 26th Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 1032 26th Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1032 26th Ave SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1032 26th Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1032 26th Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1032 26th Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1032 26th Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1032 26th Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1032 26th Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1032 26th Ave SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1032 26th Ave SE does not have units with air conditioning.
