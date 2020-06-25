1032 26th Ave SE

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly refrigerator

Open House Monday, April 1st, 6:00-7:00 p.m.



Available NOW!



Cute and cozy 2 bedroom, 1 bath home available NOW in highly desireable Como neighborhood in Minneapolis!



This home features a large light and bright kitchen, spacious living room with lots of windows, main floor laundry, good sized bedrooms, large backyard and off-street parking available. Tons of storage space in the lower level!



Bring your pets! Dogs and cats okay, two max, $300 pet deposit per pet and $20 pet rent per pet.



Rental Requirements:



This property does not participate in rental subsidy programs

Pets okay!

No smoking

Max 4 of occupants

Available NOW

Off-street parking available



Income must be 3x the amount of rent

No evictions

No criminal history

Good rental history

Application fee is $40 per adult



Visit www.tchomerental.com to apply or text Shelly at 952-486-9478 with questions or to set up a showing