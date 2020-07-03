1022 University Ave SE

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a7053ff08f ---- ONLY 5 TWO-BEDROOMS LEFT! -Lease Dates: 09/01/2019 - 08/20/2020 -Tenant pays for Gas/Electric -We offer subleasing throughout the lease term, so if something doesn\'t work out, you have the option to sublease if necessary Community Amenities: -Free Tanning -Free Printing -Business Center (with the option to reserve) -Community Room with a Full Kitchen (with the option to reserve) -Fitness Center -Courtyard (perfect for yard games) -Tanning Deck with a Grill -Free Yoga Membership -Complimentary Coffee Daily -Weekly Resident Events (including, but not limited to, Mashed Potato Bars, Smore\'s, Taco-in-a-Bag, Holiday Events, and so much more!) Apartment Amenities: -Large Mounted Smart TV in Living Room -Sound Bar with iPhone Docking Station -Cable and Internet included in rent! -Hardwood Floors Steps away from 35W, NE Minneapolis, Dinkytown and the University of Minnesota. Historic Florence Court Apartments offer you a chance to be a part of history. Built in 1886 and restored less than 10 years ago, this is the perfect place for you to call home all while getting a taste of urban living. As soon as you walk into this unit, you will be greeted by the sun shining in from the beautiful bay window in the living room. Off of the living room is a large bedroom, bathroom and kitchen. Not only is space not an issue, but you have access to a beautiful downtown skyline view from your back patio entrance. This apartment is a gorgeous blend of charming with modern twists.