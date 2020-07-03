All apartments in Minneapolis
Find more places like 1022 University Ave SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Minneapolis, MN
/
1022 University Ave SE
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:54 PM

1022 University Ave SE

1022 County Road 36 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Minneapolis
See all
Marcy - Holmes
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1022 County Road 36, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
gym
yoga
clubhouse
business center
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a7053ff08f ---- ONLY 5 TWO-BEDROOMS LEFT! -Lease Dates: 09/01/2019 - 08/20/2020 -Tenant pays for Gas/Electric -We offer subleasing throughout the lease term, so if something doesn\'t work out, you have the option to sublease if necessary Community Amenities: -Free Tanning -Free Printing -Business Center (with the option to reserve) -Community Room with a Full Kitchen (with the option to reserve) -Fitness Center -Courtyard (perfect for yard games) -Tanning Deck with a Grill -Free Yoga Membership -Complimentary Coffee Daily -Weekly Resident Events (including, but not limited to, Mashed Potato Bars, Smore\'s, Taco-in-a-Bag, Holiday Events, and so much more!) Apartment Amenities: -Large Mounted Smart TV in Living Room -Sound Bar with iPhone Docking Station -Cable and Internet included in rent! -Hardwood Floors Steps away from 35W, NE Minneapolis, Dinkytown and the University of Minnesota. Historic Florence Court Apartments offer you a chance to be a part of history. Built in 1886 and restored less than 10 years ago, this is the perfect place for you to call home all while getting a taste of urban living. As soon as you walk into this unit, you will be greeted by the sun shining in from the beautiful bay window in the living room. Off of the living room is a large bedroom, bathroom and kitchen. Not only is space not an issue, but you have access to a beautiful downtown skyline view from your back patio entrance. This apartment is a gorgeous blend of charming with modern twists.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1022 University Ave SE have any available units?
1022 University Ave SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 1022 University Ave SE have?
Some of 1022 University Ave SE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1022 University Ave SE currently offering any rent specials?
1022 University Ave SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1022 University Ave SE pet-friendly?
No, 1022 University Ave SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 1022 University Ave SE offer parking?
No, 1022 University Ave SE does not offer parking.
Does 1022 University Ave SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1022 University Ave SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1022 University Ave SE have a pool?
No, 1022 University Ave SE does not have a pool.
Does 1022 University Ave SE have accessible units?
No, 1022 University Ave SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1022 University Ave SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1022 University Ave SE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vue
415 Oak Grove St
Minneapolis, MN 55403
Lowa46
4621 Snelling Avenue
Minneapolis, MN 55406
Archer
401 University Avenue Southeast
Minneapolis, MN 55414
4Marq
400 S Marquette Ave
Minneapolis, MN 55401
Oliver & Wendell
600 University Ave SE
Minneapolis, MN 55414
The Lorient Apartments
4500 France Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55410
7 West
1800 Washington Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55454
The Miles Uptown
2837 Dupont Ave S
Minneapolis, MN 55408

Similar Pages

Minneapolis 1 BedroomsMinneapolis 2 Bedrooms
Minneapolis Apartments with ParkingMinneapolis Pet Friendly Places
Minneapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

WhittierLoring ParkMarcy Holmes
Warehouse DistrictDowntown WestUptown
Elliot ParkCarag

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Minnesota-Twin CitiesMinneapolis Community and Technical College
North Central UniversityDunwoody College of Technology
Augsburg University