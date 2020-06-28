100 3rd Avenue S

Amenities
Live in the sky and experience the pinnacle of luxury and amenities in this 16th floor Carlyle 2BR plus den, 2BA Whitman floor plan with oversized recessed balcony and 2 parking stalls included. This 2BR+Den features hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, gas grill hook-up for the recessed balcony, downtown and riverfront views, gourmet kitchen with granite countertop/stainless steel appliances/gas range/breakfast bar, flowing floor plan from dining to living room, separated bedroom spaces down hallway creating privacy, large master suite with terrific custom built-in closet organizers. The Carlyle amenities include 24/7 front desk staff/security, secure access to building/residences and elevators, newly remodeled community party room and community deck that features state of the art fitness center outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fire pit, and grilling stations. Included with rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, 1 climate controlled storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning