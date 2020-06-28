All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated June 19 2020 at 7:11 AM

100 3rd Avenue S

100 3rd Avenue South · (612) 254-0149
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

100 3rd Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55401
Downtown West

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1605 · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Live in the sky and experience the pinnacle of luxury and amenities in this 16th floor Carlyle 2BR plus den, 2BA Whitman floor plan with oversized recessed balcony and 2 parking stalls included. This 2BR+Den features hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, gas grill hook-up for the recessed balcony, downtown and riverfront views, gourmet kitchen with granite countertop/stainless steel appliances/gas range/breakfast bar, flowing floor plan from dining to living room, separated bedroom spaces down hallway creating privacy, large master suite with terrific custom built-in closet organizers. The Carlyle amenities include 24/7 front desk staff/security, secure access to building/residences and elevators, newly remodeled community party room and community deck that features state of the art fitness center outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fire pit, and grilling stations. Included with rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, 1 climate controlled storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 3rd Avenue S have any available units?
100 3rd Avenue S has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 3rd Avenue S have?
Some of 100 3rd Avenue S's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 3rd Avenue S currently offering any rent specials?
100 3rd Avenue S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 3rd Avenue S pet-friendly?
No, 100 3rd Avenue S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 100 3rd Avenue S offer parking?
Yes, 100 3rd Avenue S offers parking.
Does 100 3rd Avenue S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 3rd Avenue S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 3rd Avenue S have a pool?
Yes, 100 3rd Avenue S has a pool.
Does 100 3rd Avenue S have accessible units?
No, 100 3rd Avenue S does not have accessible units.
Does 100 3rd Avenue S have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 3rd Avenue S does not have units with dishwashers.
