100 3rd Avenue S

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities elevator fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Live in the sky and experience the pinnacle of luxury and amenities in this 16th floor Carlyle 2BR plus den, 2BA Whitman floor plan with oversized recessed balcony and 2 parking stalls included. This 2BR+Den features hardwood flooring, gas fireplace, gas grill hook-up for the recessed balcony, downtown and riverfront views, gourmet kitchen with granite countertop/stainless steel appliances/gas range/breakfast bar, flowing floor plan from dining to living room, separated bedroom spaces down hallway creating privacy, large master suite with terrific custom built-in closet organizers. The Carlyle amenities include 24/7 front desk staff/security, secure access to building/residences and elevators, newly remodeled community party room and community deck that features state of the art fitness center outdoor pool, jacuzzi, fire pit, and grilling stations. Included with rent: 2 indoor heated parking stalls, 1 climate controlled storage unit, water/sewer/trash, gas, heating, air conditioning