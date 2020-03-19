All apartments in Minneapolis
Last updated October 16 2019 at 11:27 AM

Location

100 2nd Street Southeast, Minneapolis, MN 55414
Marcy - Holmes

Amenities

air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Luxurious, fully-furnished and tastefully decorated 2BR condo in the middle of St Anthony Main ready for immediate move-in. Unit features large living room and balcony facing the Mississippi, spacious master suite also faces the riverfront. Building exterior and common areas have recently been remodeled and updated, which include community room, large lawn, patio, and pool. Winslow house is located on the East Bank between the Stone Arch Bridge and the Hennepin Ave Bridge, within walking distance of all St Anthony Main has to offer. Included with rent: 1 indoor heated parking stall, 1 climate controlled storage unit, water/sewer/trash, basic cable and internet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 2nd Street SE have any available units?
100 2nd Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Minneapolis, MN.
How much is rent in Minneapolis, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Minneapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 100 2nd Street SE have?
Some of 100 2nd Street SE's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 2nd Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
100 2nd Street SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 2nd Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 100 2nd Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Minneapolis.
Does 100 2nd Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 100 2nd Street SE does offer parking.
Does 100 2nd Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 100 2nd Street SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 2nd Street SE have a pool?
Yes, 100 2nd Street SE has a pool.
Does 100 2nd Street SE have accessible units?
No, 100 2nd Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 100 2nd Street SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 100 2nd Street SE does not have units with dishwashers.
