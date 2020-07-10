10 E 26th St 321

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Unit 321 Available 06/15/20 Beautiful 2 Story Loft with Downtown View - Property Id: 279059



Perfect getaway loft with enormous balcony and downtown view that is 1-2 min walking distance to many delicious and authentic restaurants, live music, cocktail bars, and co-op grocery stores. Also walking or biking distance to US bank Stadium, Target Field, Target Center, or any live music venue downtown Minneapolis. Patio Furniture, Grill, Patio table/chairs, Massive Living Room TV Stand all included with the rental. There is a heated indoor parking garage space as well.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279059

Property Id 279059



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5773640)