Home
/
Eagan, MN
/
1911 N Ruby Ct.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1911 N Ruby Ct.

1911 Ruby Court North · No Longer Available
Location

1911 Ruby Court North, Eagan, MN 55122

Amenities

Eagan Townhouse Available Now, Open Floor Plan, Large Master, Fireplace, Patio - Eagan townhouse available now. The main level has an open floor plan. The living room opens up to the dining area and kitchen. The kitchen has a breakfast bar, and there's a half bathroom off the kitchen. The living room has a gas fireplace and space above perfect for mounting a tv.
Both bedrooms are upstairs. There's laundry conveniently located outside the bedrooms. There's a large full bathroom with Jacuzzi tub next to the bedrooms as well. The master bedroom is quite large with plenty of space for a king size set. The master has a walk-in closet as well as a second closet.
This town home also has central a/c, a private patio out front and an attached single stall garage.

$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
One pet maximum is okay under 40lbs with a $25/month pet fee
Rent includes water/sewer, trash, association dues and lawn/snow
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

(RLNE4505762)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

