1813 Southcross Dr W Apt 2503

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Available May 1

Nice Southcross townhome in premium high demand Southcross village.

Close to parks and shopping.

Fenced patio for privacy. Water/sewer included in rent.

For more information contact Julie at 763-458-6695