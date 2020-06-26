1813 Southcross Dr W Apt 2503

Available May 1 Nice Southcross townhome in premium high demand Southcross village. Close to parks and shopping. Fenced patio for privacy. Water/sewer included in rent. For more information contact Julie at 763-458-6695
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
