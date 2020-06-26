All apartments in Burnsville
1813 Southcross Dr W Apt 2503

1813 Southcross Drive West · No Longer Available
Location

1813 Southcross Drive West, Burnsville, MN 55306

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Available May 1
Nice Southcross townhome in premium high demand Southcross village.
Close to parks and shopping.
Fenced patio for privacy. Water/sewer included in rent.
For more information contact Julie at 763-458-6695

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Southcross Dr W Apt 2503 have any available units?
1813 Southcross Dr W Apt 2503 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 1813 Southcross Dr W Apt 2503 have?
Some of 1813 Southcross Dr W Apt 2503's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1813 Southcross Dr W Apt 2503 currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Southcross Dr W Apt 2503 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Southcross Dr W Apt 2503 pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Southcross Dr W Apt 2503 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Burnsville.
Does 1813 Southcross Dr W Apt 2503 offer parking?
No, 1813 Southcross Dr W Apt 2503 does not offer parking.
Does 1813 Southcross Dr W Apt 2503 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1813 Southcross Dr W Apt 2503 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Southcross Dr W Apt 2503 have a pool?
No, 1813 Southcross Dr W Apt 2503 does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Southcross Dr W Apt 2503 have accessible units?
No, 1813 Southcross Dr W Apt 2503 does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Southcross Dr W Apt 2503 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1813 Southcross Dr W Apt 2503 has units with dishwashers.

