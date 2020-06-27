13022 Oliver Avenue South

Amenities
This home will be available Mid July. The outside of the home and yard do not have much curb appeal but the inside is a gem. It has newly finished hardwood floors, new carpet and a fenced yard.
The upper level of the home features the kitchen, dining and living room. The dining area has a walk out to a spacious deck. There is also a full bath and the largest bedroom upstiars.
Downstairs you will find a family room, 3/4 bath and two bedrooms.
Laundry is on the lower level. A two car garage is included in the rent.
Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)
Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.
Any questions please call or email Billy.
Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 7/12/19
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.