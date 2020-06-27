All apartments in Burnsville
13022 Oliver Avenue South
Last updated July 20 2019 at 8:54 PM

13022 Oliver Avenue South

13022 Oliver Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

13022 Oliver Avenue South, Burnsville, MN 55337

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home will be available Mid July. The outside of the home and yard do not have much curb appeal but the inside is a gem. It has newly finished hardwood floors, new carpet and a fenced yard.

The upper level of the home features the kitchen, dining and living room. The dining area has a walk out to a spacious deck. There is also a full bath and the largest bedroom upstiars.

Downstairs you will find a family room, 3/4 bath and two bedrooms.

Laundry is on the lower level. A two car garage is included in the rent.

Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)

Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.

Any questions please call or email Billy.

Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Agent: Billy Sommers

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 7/12/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13022 Oliver Avenue South have any available units?
13022 Oliver Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Burnsville, MN.
How much is rent in Burnsville, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Burnsville Rent Report.
What amenities does 13022 Oliver Avenue South have?
Some of 13022 Oliver Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13022 Oliver Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
13022 Oliver Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13022 Oliver Avenue South pet-friendly?
Yes, 13022 Oliver Avenue South is pet friendly.
Does 13022 Oliver Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 13022 Oliver Avenue South offers parking.
Does 13022 Oliver Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13022 Oliver Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13022 Oliver Avenue South have a pool?
No, 13022 Oliver Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 13022 Oliver Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 13022 Oliver Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 13022 Oliver Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 13022 Oliver Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
