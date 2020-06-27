13022 Oliver Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This home will be available Mid July. The outside of the home and yard do not have much curb appeal but the inside is a gem. It has newly finished hardwood floors, new carpet and a fenced yard.



The upper level of the home features the kitchen, dining and living room. The dining area has a walk out to a spacious deck. There is also a full bath and the largest bedroom upstiars.



Downstairs you will find a family room, 3/4 bath and two bedrooms.



Laundry is on the lower level. A two car garage is included in the rent.



Pets are welcome with positive rental reference and credit score. (Dog deposit $500, Cat $200)



Applications will be available at time of showing or online. Each application is $50 per adult and can be paid with a credit or debit card. Application is based on income, credit, rental/work history and includes a criminal background check.



Any questions please call or email Billy.



Broker: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Agent: Billy Sommers



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,595, Available 7/12/19



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.