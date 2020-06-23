Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage

12934 Nicollet Ave. #202 Available 12/14/19 1BR/1BA Condo with GARAGE! All utilities included except electric- Burnsville- December 14, 2019 - A great location near Burnsville Pkwy and Nicollet Ave. Just minutes to 35W/E and Cedar Avenue for a quick commute to the Twin Cities. Shopping, restaurants, and Burnsville Transit Station close by.



This second floor, one bedroom unit has nice sized rooms and features an included one car detached garage. Laundry facilities on site. Community features an outdoor pool and fitness center. *All utilities are included, except electric!* This won't last long. Sorry, no pets allowed. Available December 14, 2019



Tenant is responsible for HOA $200 Move In/Out Fee.



No Pets Allowed



