8331 Haeg Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly 24hr maintenance recently renovated

4BR home on a quiet street in the Haeg Park Neighborhood across the street from the lake and park. Recent renovations including new wood flooring, Granite counter tops, tile back splash, and updated bathroom.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.