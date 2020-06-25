All apartments in Bloomington
Bloomington, MN
8331 Haeg Drive
Last updated September 19 2019 at 5:06 PM

8331 Haeg Drive

8331 Haeg Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8331 Haeg Drive, Bloomington, MN 55431

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4BR home on a quiet street in the Haeg Park Neighborhood across the street from the lake and park. Recent renovations including new wood flooring, Granite counter tops, tile back splash, and updated bathroom.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8331 Haeg Drive have any available units?
8331 Haeg Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomington, MN.
What amenities does 8331 Haeg Drive have?
Some of 8331 Haeg Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8331 Haeg Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8331 Haeg Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8331 Haeg Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8331 Haeg Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8331 Haeg Drive offer parking?
No, 8331 Haeg Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8331 Haeg Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8331 Haeg Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8331 Haeg Drive have a pool?
No, 8331 Haeg Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8331 Haeg Drive have accessible units?
No, 8331 Haeg Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8331 Haeg Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8331 Haeg Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8331 Haeg Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8331 Haeg Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
