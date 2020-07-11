93 Apartments for rent in Bloomington, MN with move-in specials
Along the northern banks of the Minnesota River, just 10 miles from Minneapolis and 21 miles from St. Paul, sits Bloomington, Minnesota, home of the world-famous Mall of America. Featuring a variety of attractive rental options ranging from basic studios to lofts and condos, Bloomington truly has something to offer for every type of renter. But before you pack your parka and hit the streets in search of your dream apartment, check out the following tips, tricks, and bits of info to help make ...
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Bloomington apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Bloomington apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.