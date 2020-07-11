Apartment List
/
MN
/
bloomington
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

93 Apartments for rent in Bloomington, MN with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Bloomington apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
34 Units Available
Indigo
8001 33rd Ave. South, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,176
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,672
1132 sqft
Indigo Apartments provide the latest in lifestyle living with a zen garden, pool, sky room, dog park and access to light rail. Modern units with all the desirable features.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
251 Units Available
South Loop
The Fenley
8051 33rd Avenue South, Bloomington, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,320
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,231
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,784
1384 sqft
Now Open!Offering in-person and virtual tours by appointment. The Fenley is a great place to venture Bloomington’s newest and most sophisticated apartment residence offers superior amenities, abundant outdoor space, and elevated design.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
52 Units Available
Hampshire Hill
10660 Hampshire Ave S, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,161
738 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,108
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1175 sqft
Modern kitchen designs with breakfast bars. Spacious layouts with large closets, patio or balcony, and individual storage areas. Outdoor amenities include courtyard, picnic area and outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
7 Units Available
Pebblebrook Flats & Court
9801 Harrison Rd, Bloomington, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,079
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,281
1081 sqft
Indoor pool, on-site fitness center and courtyard picnic area with grills and gazebo. Modern kitchen designs with built-in microwaves, garbage disposals and ample cabinet space. Fireplace in select homes.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
26 Units Available
Luxembourg
5100 W 82nd St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$1,250
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,265
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1136 sqft
Conveniently located in the heart of the 494 corridor. Porcelain floors, two-tone paint, and granite countertops. Walk-in showers, in-unit washer and dryer and richly textured walls.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
South Loop
Village Club Apartments
1930 E 86th St, Bloomington, MN
Studio
$899
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$999
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1025 sqft
Find a relaxing lifestyle at Village Club Apartments in Bloomington, MN with studio, one, and two bedroom apartments that are just minutes from great dining and shopping.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomington
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
121 Units Available
Southwest Richfield
Concierge Apartments
7620 Penn Avenue South, Richfield, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,015
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious, smoke-free apartment complex, just minutes from I-494. Fitness center, volleyball court, tennis court and media room. Granite counters, hardwood floors and microwave in rooms.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
19 Units Available
South Cornelia
The Edina Towers
6400 Barrie Rd, Edina, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,541
1021 sqft
Recently updated apartments with laundry in-unit, stainless steel appliances, private patio/balcony. Residents can enjoy the volleyball court, tennis court, putting green and pool! Close to fantastic shopping and dining.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomington
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
$
9 Units Available
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes
429 East Travelers Trail, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,100
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Fitzgerald Apartment Homes offers 1, 2, and 3 bedroom pet friendly apartment homes in Burnsville, Minnesota, conveniently located just minutes from I-35 for easy access to shopping and entertainment in downtown Minneapolis.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
$
11 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,260
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1287 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
10 Units Available
Town Centre Apartments
3475 Golfview Dr, Eagan, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,195
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,880
1454 sqft
Luxury community situated in the heart of Eagan, MN. Residents in units can enjoy walk-in closets, ice maker, fireplace and in-unit laundry. The complex offers a gym, parking, pool, volleyball court and more.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
73 Units Available
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,331
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1220 sqft
Brand new studio, one and two bedroom featuring granite countertops, washer/dryer, balconies, built-in USB charging ports and walk-in closets! High end amenities include a rooftop deck with a plunge pool, bocce courts, grilling areas, high-tech
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
19 Units Available
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,220
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1134 sqft
These elegantly furnished luxury apartments feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and fireplace. Fully equipped community grounds offer pool, club house, media room and Wi-Fi. Close to downtown shopping and city amenities.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
8 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,126
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
The Pines of Burnsville
1024 W Burnsville Pkwy, Burnsville, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,142
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated one- and two-bedroom apartments with fireplace and patio. Pets are welcome. Community offers residents outdoor heated swimming pool, fitness center, picnic area with grills, on-site laundry and two play areas.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
29 Units Available
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1209 sqft
Convenient for shoppers and commuters, just minutes from the Mall of America and I-35W. Residents of luxury community enjoy a pond, heated outdoor/indoor pool and 24-hour gym. Units offer in-unit laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
84 Units Available
Minnehaha
Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow
5329 48th Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,235
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1087 sqft
Appreciate a modern Minneapolis, Minnesota, lifestyle with an apartment home at Oaks Minnehaha Longfellow. Well-appointed interiors and on-trend finishes set you up to live your best life yet.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
Southdale
Onyx
6725 York Ave S, Edina, MN
Studio
$1,516
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,495
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,278
1280 sqft
Located near several of Edina's finest dining establishments. Club room includes a fireplace and lounge seating. Apartment bathrooms feature ceramic tile and quartz vanities. Full-size W/D in all units. Access to airport and I-494.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
4 Units Available
Highland
South Highland Apartments
1280 Davern St, St. Paul, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
526 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
866 sqft
South Highland offers affordable studio, one and two-bedroom apartments all cared for and so convenient. Upgraded apartments available now! Featuring all new cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, refurbished hardwood floors, and more.
Results within 10 miles of Bloomington
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
108 Units Available
Loring Park
Marquee
1410 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,300
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
639 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1138 sqft
Modern new construction in the heart of historic Minneapolis, Marquee offers the perfect blend of style, convenience and comfort.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
38 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,229
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
27 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,236
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
115 Units Available
Uptown
Daymark Uptown
3014 Holmes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,079
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,517
1229 sqft
Imagine a newly constructed apartment community in uptown Minneapolis that combines spacious floor plans, upscale amenities, and an ideal location in one of the most walkable parts of the city.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
Warehouse District
Dock Street Flats
337 Washington Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
Studio
$1,390
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,520
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand-new apartments with designer interiors and incredible community amenities, like a rooftop deck and lounge area. In the heart of the North Loop. By lots of restaurants, shops and bars.
City Guide for Bloomington, MN

Along the northern banks of the Minnesota River, just 10 miles from Minneapolis and 21 miles from St. Paul, sits Bloomington, Minnesota, home of the world-famous Mall of America. Featuring a variety of attractive rental options ranging from basic studios to lofts and condos, Bloomington truly has something to offer for every type of renter. But before you pack your parka and hit the streets in search of your dream apartment, check out the following tips, tricks, and bits of info to help make ...

Having trouble with Craigslist Bloomington? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Bloomington, MN

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Bloomington apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Bloomington apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Bloomington 1 BedroomsBloomington 2 BedroomsBloomington 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBloomington 3 BedroomsBloomington Accessible ApartmentsBloomington Apartments with Balcony
Bloomington Apartments with GarageBloomington Apartments with GymBloomington Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBloomington Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBloomington Apartments with ParkingBloomington Apartments with Pool
Bloomington Apartments with Washer-DryerBloomington Dog Friendly ApartmentsBloomington Furnished ApartmentsBloomington Pet Friendly PlacesBloomington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MN
Woodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MN
Roseville, MNApple Valley, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Loop

Apartments Near Colleges

Normandale Community CollegeConcordia University-Saint Paul
Hamline UniversityHennepin Technical College
Metropolitan State University