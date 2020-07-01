Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony walk in closets carpet oven range refrigerator Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator on-site laundry parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access

Masada Manor offers a variety of floor plans and styles with an elevator. With the best location in Bloomington, our quiet building and courteous on-site staff will make you feel right at home. We have large kitchens with pantries and separate dining areas. Our bathrooms have double sink vanities with a separate area for bath/shower. We are located on the bus line, 2 miles from Interstate 35W and 494, across the street from the Bloomington Aquatic Center, Valley View Park and just blocks from Kennedy Activity Center.

Income restrictions apply and we are accepting Section 8. Contact us for more information about housing voucher acceptance.

Household Gross Incomes are restricted to the following: 1 occupant: $42,000, 2 occupants: $48,000, 3 occupants: $54,000, 4 occupants: $60,000, 5 occupants: $69,600

Our office is located at Masada Manor, 9000 Nicollet Avenue S. #107, Bloomington, MN - we do show by appointments.