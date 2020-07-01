All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 PM

Masada Manor

Open Now until 6pm
9000 Nicollet Ave S · (952) 260-5162
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9000 Nicollet Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55420

Price and availability

VERIFIED 35 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 303 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,293

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit 302 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,293

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Masada Manor.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
Masada Manor offers a variety of floor plans and styles with an elevator. With the best location in Bloomington, our quiet building and courteous on-site staff will make you feel right at home. We have large kitchens with pantries and separate dining areas. Our bathrooms have double sink vanities with a separate area for bath/shower. We are located on the bus line, 2 miles from Interstate 35W and 494, across the street from the Bloomington Aquatic Center, Valley View Park and just blocks from Kennedy Activity Center.
Income restrictions apply and we are accepting Section 8. Contact us for more information about housing voucher acceptance.
Household Gross Incomes are restricted to the following: 1 occupant: $42,000, 2 occupants: $48,000, 3 occupants: $54,000, 4 occupants: $60,000, 5 occupants: $69,600
Our office is located at Masada Manor, 9000 Nicollet Avenue S. #107, Bloomington, MN - we do show by appointments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
fee: $150 one-time fee
limit: 2
restrictions: Breed restrictions may apply.
Dogs
rent: $50
Cats
rent: $20
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot. Open lot, detached garage $50 per month.
Storage Details: storage units

