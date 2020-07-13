Cedar Gate Apartments

Amenities
Cedar Gate is proud to offer spacious, comfortable living with a home atmosphere. We have spacious kitchens with separate dining areas and walk-in closets for your storage needs. Garages and off street parking are available. We are located by the Mall of America, IKEA, and the MSP airport and have easy access to Hwy 77 and Interstate 494. Our friendly on site staff is readily available to meet your needs and we will be happy to welcome you to our community.
Income restrictions apply and we are accepting Section 8. Contact us for more information about housing voucher acceptance.
Household Gross Incomes are restricted to the following: 1 occupant: $42,000, 2 occupants: $48,000, 3 occupants: $54,000, 4 occupants: $60,000, 5 occupants: $64,800, 6 occupants: $69,600