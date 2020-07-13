All apartments in Bloomington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:41 PM

Cedar Gate Apartments

8300 Old Cedar Ave S · (952) 260-5216
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8300 Old Cedar Ave S, Bloomington, MN 55425

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 8330-106 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 8300-304 · Avail. now

$1,081

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cedar Gate Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
internet access
Cedar Gate is proud to offer spacious, comfortable living with a home atmosphere. We have spacious kitchens with separate dining areas and walk-in closets for your storage needs. Garages and off street parking are available. We are located by the Mall of America, IKEA, and the MSP airport and have easy access to Hwy 77 and Interstate 494. Our friendly on site staff is readily available to meet your needs and we will be happy to welcome you to our community.
Income restrictions apply and we are accepting Section 8. Contact us for more information about housing voucher acceptance.
Household Gross Incomes are restricted to the following: 1 occupant: $42,000, 2 occupants: $48,000, 3 occupants: $54,000, 4 occupants: $60,000, 5 occupants: $64,800, 6 occupants: $69,600

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 per pet (one-time)
limit: 2
Dogs
rent: $50/month per dog
restrictions: Breed restrictions may apply.
Cats
rent: $20/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Cedar Gate Apartments have any available units?
Cedar Gate Apartments has 2 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Cedar Gate Apartments have?
Some of Cedar Gate Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cedar Gate Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Cedar Gate Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cedar Gate Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Cedar Gate Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Cedar Gate Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Cedar Gate Apartments offers parking.
Does Cedar Gate Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Cedar Gate Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Cedar Gate Apartments have a pool?
No, Cedar Gate Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Cedar Gate Apartments have accessible units?
No, Cedar Gate Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Cedar Gate Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Cedar Gate Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Cedar Gate Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Cedar Gate Apartments has units with air conditioning.
