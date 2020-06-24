All apartments in Apple Valley
Find more places like 15625 Heywood Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apple Valley, MN
/
15625 Heywood Way
Last updated March 20 2019 at 2:49 AM

15625 Heywood Way

15625 Heywood Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apple Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

15625 Heywood Way, Apple Valley, MN 55124
Old Town

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Enter this property yourself. Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info. Lovely 5BR 2BA home on a quiet, tree-lined street in a wonderfully convenient and welcoming neighborhood in Apple Valley. You'll love the complete renovation that was just completed with the very best of craftsmanship. New kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, carpet, paint, and much more. The kitchen is complete with new cabinets, countertops and brand new appliances, so it's move in ready. The best location for easy access to everything in Apple Valley, including the highly desirable ISD 196! Rent2Own/Contract for Deed price advertised. Traditional lease not available on this particular home, but is on others. Down Payment Assistance programs available from the City of Apple Valley and State of MN.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15625 Heywood Way have any available units?
15625 Heywood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apple Valley, MN.
Is 15625 Heywood Way currently offering any rent specials?
15625 Heywood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15625 Heywood Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15625 Heywood Way is pet friendly.
Does 15625 Heywood Way offer parking?
No, 15625 Heywood Way does not offer parking.
Does 15625 Heywood Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15625 Heywood Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15625 Heywood Way have a pool?
No, 15625 Heywood Way does not have a pool.
Does 15625 Heywood Way have accessible units?
No, 15625 Heywood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15625 Heywood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15625 Heywood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15625 Heywood Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 15625 Heywood Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Valley Pond
5520 142nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Galante at Parkside
15283 Galaxie Avenue
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs At Cobblestone Lake
15899 Elmhurst Lane
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Gabella at Parkside
6859 152nd St W
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Nuvelo at Parkside
6780 Fortino Street
Apple Valley, MN 55124
Springs at Apple Valley
14650 Foliage Ave
Apple Valley, MN 55124

Similar Pages

Apple Valley 1 BedroomsApple Valley 2 Bedrooms
Apple Valley Apartments with GymApple Valley Apartments with Parking
Apple Valley Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Paul, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MN
Maplewood, MNEagan, MNCoon Rapids, MNMaple Grove, MNRoseville, MNRichfield, MNGolden Valley, MNBrooklyn Center, MNChaska, MNNew Hope, MNInver Grove Heights, MN
New Brighton, MNBlaine, MNShakopee, MNFridley, MNHopkins, MNWest St. Paul, MNShoreview, MNElk River, MNChanhassen, MNLakeville, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Apple Valley

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Hennepin Technical CollegeMetropolitan State University
University of Minnesota-Twin Cities