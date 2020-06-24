15625 Heywood Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Enter this property yourself. Pet-Friendly! Submit contact form for more info. Lovely 5BR 2BA home on a quiet, tree-lined street in a wonderfully convenient and welcoming neighborhood in Apple Valley. You'll love the complete renovation that was just completed with the very best of craftsmanship. New kitchen, bathrooms, flooring, carpet, paint, and much more. The kitchen is complete with new cabinets, countertops and brand new appliances, so it's move in ready. The best location for easy access to everything in Apple Valley, including the highly desirable ISD 196! Rent2Own/Contract for Deed price advertised. Traditional lease not available on this particular home, but is on others. Down Payment Assistance programs available from the City of Apple Valley and State of MN.

