Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage gym

Beautiful condo with hardwood floors on entry level. 2 story great room with FP. Deck off back of unit. Includes all appliances. large basement with 2nd half bath. Laundry on entry level (closet). Great location: Close to I-275 Ford Rd exit. Close to Ikea and shopping on Ford Rd. Close to Lifetime Fitness. 15-20 minutes to airport. 1.5 mo Sec Dep and $300 non-refundable cleaning fee.No smoking, No pets. Please see application procedure.