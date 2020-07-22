/
/
monroe county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM
161 Apartments for rent in Monroe County, MI📍
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
$
Contact for Availability
Temperance
Redwood Temperance
1046 Sanctuary Way, Temperance, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1283 sqft
Conveniently located just off Lewis Avenue and adjacent to Monroe County Community College. Connections for full-sized washers and dryers, two full bathrooms and energy-efficient construction.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated May 14 at 02:14 PM
2 Units Available
Northwest Monroe
Oak Forest
300 Twin Oaks Drive, Monroe, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$919
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located on Twin Oaks Drive, these units feature garbage disposals, breakfast nooks, vaulted ceilings, vinyl flooring and new carpets. The community offers a clubhouse and swimming pool.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
207 Van Nest St
207 Van Nest Street, Dundee, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$745
Ranch style apartment available 08/01/20. Includes no utilities in the rent price. Security deposit is equal to the rent price. Featuring a spacious kitchen and bedrooms, air conditioning, located minutes from downtown.
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
801 Catalina Cove
801 Catalina Cv, Luna Pier, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1034 sqft
For Rent: Spacious 2-story Condo In The beautiful Luna Pier! Lake views. Open First Floor Layout Includes Large Living & Kitchen w/ a Pantry & All Kitchen Appliances Included. Upstairs Has Two Large bedrooms, Each With a Closet.
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
West Monroe
15600 S Telegraph Suite C
15600 South Telegraph Road, Monroe County, MI
Studio
$7,000
3538 sqft
Not your ordinary warehouse....state of the art...amazing 9,375 sq. ft. warehouse with heated concrete floors, insulated metal walls, fluorescent lighting and sky lights, 17 ft ceilings, 2 washrooms with attached 1,725 sq.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Monroe
554 Kaye Lani Avenue
554 Kaye Lani Ave, Monroe County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1354 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom condo near downtown Monroe. Master bed/bath w shower on first floor. Great room concept for wide open living space upstairs, great for entertaining! Attached 2 car garage, appliances, including washer/dryer.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Monroe
1428 Dixie Dr
1428 Dixie Drive, Monroe, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
2 bedroom single family house with 1 bath. Unit recently remodeled, including new windows & doors, all new bathroom, kitchen, and 1 bedroom. Includes stove & refrigerator. Quiet area. Nice change from large complex living. Tenant pays gas & electric.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
West Monroe
900 S TELEGRAPH
900 S Telegraph Rd, Monroe County, MI
Studio
$2,370
3550 sqft
Formally the Flour Garden. Great location ... Great visibility.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Monroe
25 S MONROE STE 312
25 South Monroe Street, Monroe, MI
Studio
$665
570 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Public parking all around to choose from. 1 office space with large waiting/break room area. 2nd floor office. Elevator and stairs available for access to rest of building. Long term leases available. $14 a square foot gross lease.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Monroe
1050 Telegraph
1050 Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI
Studio
$2,500
5000 sqft
Approx 5000 sq ft warehouse with office space. Available immediately!!! Plenty of parking...Overhead door...High Traffic area...
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Monroe
1042 N TELEGRAPH
1042 N Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI
Studio
$2,000
2000 sqft
Office or retail for Lease. High Visibility! 30,000 vehicles per day traffic count. US-24. 3 private offices, 2 lavatories, large open area. Nice space. Plenty of parking. Pole Sign. Gross Lease
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Monroe
600 N TELEGRAPH
600 North Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI
Studio
$2,000
2200 sqft
High visibility! High traffic count. New parking lot. 2200 square feet. Other tenants include; convenient store, insurance, tax service, mobile phone, barber, smoke shop.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
424 E MONROE
424 East Monroe Street, Dundee, MI
Studio
$1,000
550 sqft
Renovated office suite. Adjacent to Dental Practice. High Traffic Location. High Visibility. Close to Kroger. New heating and cooling.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
South Monroe
15521 S DIXIE
15521 S Dixie Hwy, South Monroe, MI
Studio
$2,900
4000 sqft
High visibility. Just south of Kroger Grocery, Auto Zone, O'Reilly Auto Parts, and Dollar General. Tenant Broker commission is subject to adjustment based on the amount paid by Landlord.
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2059 N MONROE
2059 North Monroe Street, Monroe County, MI
Studio
$1,200
1425 sqft
3 Private offices, conference room and plenty of open area. This School House type building has been renovated into office space. Located directly in front of the Mall of Monroe.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Central Monroe
204 S Macomb
204 South Macomb Street, Monroe, MI
Studio
$2,900
4852 sqft
Office building adjacent to the Court House. 4850 square feet. Formerly used by a law firm. 9 private offices, 2 conference rooms, library, lounge, reception, waiting area, and open work stations for 7. 8 parking spaces.4 lavatories.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
394 E Monroe
394 E Monroe St, Dundee, MI
Studio
$1,500
1300 sqft
High Visibility. Retail or Office. 1300 SF. Open area and private office. Adjacent Parking. Across from Kroger. Adjacent to Kozy Korner Restaurant. Rent includes property taxes, insurance, cam, and electric.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Northeast Monroe
905 N MACOMB ST
905 North Macomb Street, Monroe, MI
Studio
$2,000
1450 sqft
Professional Medical Complex with 1450 square feet suite available. High visibility. Conveniently located directly across from the Promedica hospital and among numerous medical facilities. Reception, wait area, 1 office, and 4 exam rooms.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
3749 N DIXIE HWY
3749 North Dixie Highway, Monroe County, MI
Studio
$995
1100 sqft
Property with high visibility. Located in front of Kroger Grocery in Frenchtown. 50 percent occupied. Ideally suited for professional or medical office. 15 minute drive to Mercy Memorial Hospital. 45 parking spaces. Zoned C-1.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Monroe
428 S MONROE
428 South Monroe Street, Monroe, MI
Studio
$1,750
1595 sqft
Renovated in 2012. High Quality Office Space. Reception, 1 private office, conference room, 11 work station areas, kitchenette. Within walking distance to court house. Indoor parking garage and exterior lot. Convenient guest parking.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Monroe
608 N TELEGRAPH
608 N Telegraph Rd, Monroe, MI
Studio
$800
1000 sqft
High visibility! High traffic count. New parking lot. 1000 square feet. Other tenants include; convenient store, insurance, tax service, mobile phone, barber, smoke shop.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
South Monroe
6010 ELMWOOD ST
6010 Elmwood Drive, South Monroe, MI
Studio
$1,500
3000 sqft
7 private offices, reception area, production room, and conference room. Townsite Plaza on S Dixie. This office suite faces Elmwood and is Adjacent to Insurance office. Just south of Kroger Grocery, Auto Zone, O'Reilly Auto Parts, and Dollar General.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Monroe
227 N Telegraph
227 North Telegraph Road, Monroe, MI
Studio
$2,500
2903 sqft
Join this neighborhood shopping center, offering ideal synergy with a great mix of tenants. National Retailers within the marketplace area include: Walmart, Lowes, TJ Maxx, PetSmart, Planet Fitness, Hobby Lobby Dunham's and Staples.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Southwest Monroe
673 COOPER
673 Cooper St, Monroe, MI
Studio
$700
950 sqft
This 950 square foot space is ideally suited for office or retail. Located on Cooper facing 7th street in Monroe. Tenant Broker commission is subject to adjustment based on the amount paid by Landlord.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Monroe County area include Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, University of Michigan-Ann Arbor, and University of Michigan-Dearborn. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Detroit, Toledo, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, and Warren have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIDearborn, MIPerrysburg, OH
Novi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MISylvania, OHSouth Monroe, MIDundee, MITemperance, MIMonroe, MIFlat Rock, MI