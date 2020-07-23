/
/
livingston county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:36 AM
113 Apartments for rent in Livingston County, MI📍
12 Units Available
Brighton Cove Apartments
8699 Meadowbrook, Brighton, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,018
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
800 sqft
Brighton Cove is one of the premier living communities in Brighton, offering many advantages over the competition. Our expertly designed one and two-bedroom homes give you the quality and comfort of the premier lifestyle you deserve.
1 Unit Available
Brighton Glens
321 Williamsen Dr, Brighton, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1071 sqft
Brighton Glens invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Brighton Glens provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Brighton.
1 Unit Available
Aberdeen of Brighton
4229 Deeside Dr, Brighton, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1412 sqft
Close to I-96, these two and three-bedroom homes feature attached car garages, gourmet kitchens, and private entrances. Community amenities include a dog park and 24-hour maintenance.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Howell
1744 Ella Ln, Howell, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,741
1355 sqft
Redwood Howell is where you'll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
1 Unit Available
6651 CORTLAND Avenue
6651 Cortland Boulevard, Livingston County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1436 sqft
Ready to move into Ranch unit with 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, vaulted great Rm with Fireplace, large deck, 2 car garage, 3rd Bedroom in Basement. Plenty of storage, newer appliances, window treatments, and freshly cleaned carpet.
1 Unit Available
4515 Filbert Dr
4515 Filbert Drive, Livingston County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1200 sqft
Beautiful lakefront home on Round lake for lease 2 bedroom 1 bath natural fireplace deck overlooking your private lake lot. 1.5 month security 65.00 app fee 300.00 non refundable cleaning fee $4,490 moves you in.
1 Unit Available
4211 FLINT Road
4211 Flint Road, Brighton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1820 sqft
Walking distance to Downtown Brighton this Duplex is ready for move in. updated Kitchen & Bath. Ranch Style with covered porch and shed. Hardwood floors vaulted ceilings Stainless appliances Washer & Dryer in unit. Easy access to freeways.
1 Unit Available
5442 Military Avenue
5442 Military Drive, Livingston County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1448 sqft
Stunning 3 bedroom ready for immediate move in. Must see beauty w Hardwood floors, Granite kitchen counters and open floor plan. Huge master bedroom with 2 walk in closets and door wall to backyard. Full fenced yard with shed.
1 Unit Available
910 E Clinton
910 East Clinton Street, Howell, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1250 sqft
Be the first to live in this brand new condo wonderfully located just a short walking distance to downtown Howell.
1 Unit Available
8088 Denton Hill Road
8088 Denton Hill Road, Livingston County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3200 sqft
Gorgeous 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom house on over 2 acres in Fenton.
1 Unit Available
146 N GRAND Avenue
146 North Grand Avenue, Fowlerville, MI
Studio
$475
600 sqft
Nice location in downtown Fowlerville for this commercial space could be office, retail or last use was a hair salon. Rent includes water, sewer and trash. First months rent plus security deposit equal to 1st months rent. Minimum of 12 months lease.
1 Unit Available
9090 Spencer Ct
9090 Spencer Court, Livingston County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1248 sqft
Brand new EVERYTHING. Fully updated, beautiful ranch home with over a 1/2 acre lot. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Full baths, first floor laundry (washer and dryer included), full basement with new epoxy floor and walkout.
1 Unit Available
2772 GREG Avenue
2772 Greg Avenue, Livingston County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1574 sqft
Just what you're looking for! This lovely 1875 sq. ft. Cape Cod features a gorgeous 2-story stone fireplace in the great room with volume ceiling.
1 Unit Available
4583 GOLF VIEW DR
4583 Golf View Dr, Livingston County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1848 sqft
Oak Pointe condo with great views of pond and fountain! Over 2400 square feet with 3 bedrooms and 3.5 baths, 1st floor laundry, 2 fireplaces, 2 car attached garage ...everything you need. Access to beach, tennis and playground...
1 Unit Available
2862 Scottwood Pl
2862 Scottwood Place, Livingston County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1539 sqft
Excellent move-in ready ranch home available for lease. Open layout between the living room, kitchen/dining and family room. Wet bar and fireplace in the living room. 2 car attached garage with opener. First floor laundry room off the garage.
1 Unit Available
3622 Bay Harbor Drive
3622 Bay Harbor Drive, Livingston County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2200 sqft
** RE-GRAND OPENING OF THE PENINSULA COMMUNITY! COME BY FOR A PRIVATE TOUR JULY 17- JULY 19TH FROM 11-3 PM! SPECIAL INCENTIVNew Construction Split Level Condo Near Completion! Located in the desirable Peninsula Community.
1 Unit Available
2533 Whispering Pines Drive
2533 Whispering Pines Drive, Livingston County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3398 sqft
An Exclusive listing of Rusty Kalmbach, REALTOR. This is an incredible two-story contemporary home in Whispering Pines across the street from Whispering Pines Golf Club.
1 Unit Available
7949 W GRAND RIVER Road
7949 East Grand River Avenue, Livingston County, MI
Studio
$1,800
1148 sqft
Free standing building in excellent location with 113 ft frontage on Grand River and 208 ft on Hacker. High traffic and great demographics. Existing sign to be removed; new tenant to provide their own signage to conform with Township ordinance.
1 Unit Available
106 E North Street
106 East North Street, Brighton, MI
Studio
$500
130 sqft
This is a private office for rent with direct access door to North St. Includes shared bathroom and has limited shared use possible for conference room. Office room is available furnished or can be vacant for your office furnishings.
Results within 1 mile of Livingston County
1 Unit Available
104 S Pine
104 South Pine Street, Fenton, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2300 sqft
Large, 4 bedroom, 3 bath, well maintained rental with hardwood flooring. First floor laundry, large rooms, lots of storage, fenced backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Livingston County
17 Units Available
Kensington Park
30791 Jeffrey Ct, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$879
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
860 sqft
Located in growing South Lyon / New Hudson with its many new shopping and recreation alternatives, Kensington Park Apartments is truly a place to call home.
5 Units Available
Brookwood Farms
200 Brookwood Dr, South Lyon, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,030
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location just minutes from I-96, Kensington Park and Downtown South Lyon. Spacious apartments have washer/dryer hookups, walk-in closets and private patio/balconies. Community has an indoor/outdoor swimming pool and tennis courts.
1 Unit Available
508 W Huron St
508 West Huron Street, Milford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1900 sqft
Huron River Front Home on a beautiful picturesque lot. Completely updated from top to bottom including kitchen, baths, carpet and paint. walk to town or jump in your canoe and paddle to the park.
1 Unit Available
774 S Milford Rd
774 South Milford Road, Milford, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
Located just outside downtown Milford close to shopping and restaraunts. New Paint and carpet excellent condiion with nice appliances, first floor laundry, central air conditioning.
