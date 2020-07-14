All apartments in Wayne
Midtown Square Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:51 AM

Midtown Square Apartments

33095 Forest St · (734) 329-5068
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33095 Forest St, Wayne, MI 48184
Wayne

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Midtown Square Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
internet access
At Midtown Square Apartments in Wayne, Michigan, we offer stylishly designed one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Our community features a generous amount of amenities including on-site laundry facilities, a resort-style swimming pool, free parking, and more. Located of US-12/Michigan Avenue and minutes from I-94, and I-275, we are just a short drive from Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Downtown Detroit, Fairlane Town Center, Westland Mall, Schoolcraft College, Wayne County Community College, Henry Ford Community College, Baker College, Ford Motor Company, Venoy Medical Center, Annapolis Hospital, and more. We are a pet-friendly community and have large courtyards you and your furry friend can enjoy. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Midtown Square Apartments. Our friendly staff is always standing by to make sure all your needs are met. We do our very best to make your life a little easier with simple to use online services that are quick, reliable and secure. F

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 month's
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 admin
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Midtown Square Apartments have any available units?
Midtown Square Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Wayne, MI.
How much is rent in Wayne, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Wayne Rent Report.
What amenities does Midtown Square Apartments have?
Some of Midtown Square Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Midtown Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Midtown Square Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Midtown Square Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Midtown Square Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Midtown Square Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Midtown Square Apartments offers parking.
Does Midtown Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Midtown Square Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Midtown Square Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Midtown Square Apartments has a pool.
Does Midtown Square Apartments have accessible units?
No, Midtown Square Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Midtown Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Midtown Square Apartments has units with dishwashers.
