Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

At Midtown Square Apartments in Wayne, Michigan, we offer stylishly designed one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes. Our community features a generous amount of amenities including on-site laundry facilities, a resort-style swimming pool, free parking, and more. Located of US-12/Michigan Avenue and minutes from I-94, and I-275, we are just a short drive from Detroit Metropolitan Airport (DTW), Downtown Detroit, Fairlane Town Center, Westland Mall, Schoolcraft College, Wayne County Community College, Henry Ford Community College, Baker College, Ford Motor Company, Venoy Medical Center, Annapolis Hospital, and more. We are a pet-friendly community and have large courtyards you and your furry friend can enjoy. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Midtown Square Apartments. Our friendly staff is always standing by to make sure all your needs are met. We do our very best to make your life a little easier with simple to use online services that are quick, reliable and secure. F