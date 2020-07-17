All apartments in Warren
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:03 PM

7035 Yacht Ave

7035 Yacht Avenue · (734) 629-6895
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7035 Yacht Avenue, Warren, MI 48091
Southwest Warren

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1 bath, $1050 · Avail. now

$1,050

4 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
4 bedroom 2-story house - 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 story, mix of hardwood floors, Allure flooring and carpet, big kitchen and separate laundry room, huge yard waiting for all the fun times to be had. ( new carpet is being installed as we speak)

Qualifications 560 Or better Credit score NO previous evictions EVERYONE over 18 must fill out an application Security deposit is one and a half times the rent Total move in security deposit + first months rent We take all section 8 except for DHC (Detroit Housing commission) Section 8 packets will not be taken with out a security deposit first Must have verifiable proof of income Pets are a $250 nonrefundable deposit plus $25 extra a month under 50lb and $50 extra a month over 50lb NO Pitbull's Security deposit $1575 Rent $1050 Household combined Income must be $3150 per month In the case of multiple qualified applicants, we will use credit scores and rental history to determine the best candidate Those with applications in prior to showing will get first consideration there is a $30 application fee and one application is good for all our homes

(RLNE5809017)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7035 Yacht Ave have any available units?
7035 Yacht Ave has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
What amenities does 7035 Yacht Ave have?
Some of 7035 Yacht Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7035 Yacht Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7035 Yacht Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7035 Yacht Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7035 Yacht Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7035 Yacht Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7035 Yacht Ave offers parking.
Does 7035 Yacht Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7035 Yacht Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7035 Yacht Ave have a pool?
No, 7035 Yacht Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7035 Yacht Ave have accessible units?
No, 7035 Yacht Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7035 Yacht Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7035 Yacht Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
