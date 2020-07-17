7035 Yacht Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking

4 bedroom 2-story house - 4 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 2 story, mix of hardwood floors, Allure flooring and carpet, big kitchen and separate laundry room, huge yard waiting for all the fun times to be had. ( new carpet is being installed as we speak)



Qualifications 560 Or better Credit score NO previous evictions EVERYONE over 18 must fill out an application Security deposit is one and a half times the rent Total move in security deposit + first months rent We take all section 8 except for DHC (Detroit Housing commission) Section 8 packets will not be taken with out a security deposit first Must have verifiable proof of income Pets are a $250 nonrefundable deposit plus $25 extra a month under 50lb and $50 extra a month over 50lb NO Pitbull's Security deposit $1575 Rent $1050 Household combined Income must be $3150 per month In the case of multiple qualified applicants, we will use credit scores and rental history to determine the best candidate Those with applications in prior to showing will get first consideration there is a $30 application fee and one application is good for all our homes



