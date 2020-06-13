/
68 Apartments for rent in Burton, MI📍
1 Unit Available
2051 E. Buder St
2051 East Buder Avenue, Burton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$550
884 sqft
Available Now! Bendle Schools! - Available Now! Bendle Schools! Quaint 1-story home in Burton on a crawl space with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and 2 car detached garage. $525 City of Burton water affidavit fee (RLNE5452903)
1 Unit Available
2206 E Bristol Rd
2206 East Bristol Road, Burton, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
723 sqft
Available Now! Bendle Schools! - Available Now! Bendle Schools! Ranch home with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, basement and partially fenced in yard. $525 Burton water deposit fee. (RLNE5051077)
1 Unit Available
2335 S CENTER Road
2335 South Center Road, Burton, MI
Studio
$4,712
4712 sqft
FOR LEASE - Asking $12/NNN for "as-is" condition. GREAT LOCATION & ENDLESS OPPORTUNITIES!! Spacious building zoned commercial. Located in front of the recently renovated Meijer's store on Center Rd. Building has approximately 4,712 sq. ft.
1 Unit Available
6156 Elro St.
6156 Elro Street, Burton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
COMING SOON!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home! APPLY NOW for FREE at WWW.Miforrent.com - COMING SOON!! 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom home with garage and basement! Water included! APPLY NOW for FREE at WWW.Miforrent.
Evergreen Estates
9 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
902 Burlington Dr, Flint, MI
1 Bedroom
$635
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$735
1050 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have central air, large closets and private patio/balcony. Located near I-69 and I-475 and close to Courtland Center Mall. Community has covered parking and laundry facilities.
Potter
1 Unit Available
3702 Maryland Avenue
3702 Maryland Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
AVAILABLE NOW- FLINT SCHOOLS - AVAILABLE NOW- Gorgeous 3 Bed, 1 1/2 Bath Home in Flint Schools. Home Features Updated Kitchen and Baths, Central Air, Ceiling Fans, Partially Finished Basement, and a 2 Car Garage. No Pets.
Circle Drive
1 Unit Available
4411 Red Arrow Rd
4411 Red Arrow Road, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$725
1400 sqft
OCCUPIED!! MUST CALL 24/7. NO EMAILS! Premium Location & house. 3 bed 2 bath, w finished basement, fenced yard, garage, central AC. The pics are before renovated.
Circle Drive
1 Unit Available
520 Burroughs Ave
520 Burroughs Avenue, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$750
1500 sqft
MUST CALL 24/7 - NO EMAILS - 1500 sq ft 4 Bed 2 bath, colonial with finished basement also. (like 2000 sq ft w basement) 2 car garage, fenced yard, hardwood floors, central AC. Freeman Elementary School.
South Side
1 Unit Available
636 Waldman Ave
636 Waldman Avenue, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
765 sqft
This quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, has a detached garage in a nice neighborhood. Pets accepted with additional deposit. Section 8 accepted.
1 Unit Available
5345 S Dort Highway
5345 S Dort Hwy, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$600
1000 sqft
Great lease opportunity on this vacant office. Located on very busy road with high visibility in Grand Blanc. Office has own bathroom and 2 access one in front and one in back. Monthly rent is $600. Call today to see the property! Easy showing.
Potter
1 Unit Available
3820 Huggins Ave
3820 Huggins Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1189 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1 1/2 story home with attached garage! - Available Now! 1 1/2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 1 car attached garage. Large backyard fenced in and landscaped with a deck off the back of the house.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grand Blanc
2339 Blakely Drive, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1406 sqft
Redwood(R) Grand Blanc is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
5 Units Available
Rising Estates
306 Milford Ct, Davison, MI
1 Bedroom
$530
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$620
950 sqft
Easy access to I-69. Located in the Davison School District. This community offers open-concept homes with modern appliances and spacious layouts. On-site grilling and picnic areas provided. Pet-friendly.
4 Units Available
Lions Gate Apartments
1255 Main Gate Dr, Davison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1435 sqft
Conveniently situated off of I-69, just minutes from Grand Blanc. Residents live in homes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and expansive floor plans. Community has swimming pool, gym, and more.
1 Unit Available
246 Green Valley Rd 246
246 Green Valley Rd, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$835
1165 sqft
Unit 246 Available 08/01/20 COMING SOON ! Brand New 3 bed Manufactured Home - Property Id: 274474 COMING SOON ! Safety is our #1 concern. We are experts at working with folks online. Home availability is pending.
Central Park
1 Unit Available
915 E Court St Apt. #107
915 East Court Street, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1246 sqft
Available Now For Rent! College Cultural Area Parkview Condominium - Available Now For Rent! College Cultural Area Parkview Condominium Just a little bit of New York City located right here in the College Cultural Area of Flint.
Eastside
1 Unit Available
2616 Maplewood Ave
2616 Maplewood Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$600
977 sqft
OWNER Finance Home with 10% DOWN - 2616 Maplewood Ave, Flint, MI 3 beds 2 baths 977 sqft with 977 sq. ft. Down payment $1,900, but if you have an amount close, I can work with you on the balance.
2 Units Available
10364 Davison Rd
10364 Davison Road, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$500
3 Bedrooms
$795
1100 sqft
Very nice 4 bedroom, large living room, dinning room,Kitchen washer and gas dryer hook up, also has shed mobile home in a quite community in Davison just minutes away from downtown Davison with walking trails parks and Kroger and much more ,Davison
Chevrolet
1 Unit Available
3909 Hogarth Ave
3909 Hogarth Avenue, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$825
1600 sqft
Call, don't email. pics not up to date. VERY NICE house.
Glendale
1 Unit Available
410 Allendale Pl
410 Allendale Place, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$875
2000 sqft
OCCUPIED!! Available September or October MUST CALL 24/7 - NO EMAILS - McLaren Hospital Premium Location & house. Premium Neighborhood behind McLaren Hospital. Near Brentwood, Sherwood, Cloverdale, Allendale.
Glendale
1 Unit Available
316 Sheffield Ave
316 Sheffield Avenue, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
1200 sqft
OCCUPIED! MUST CALL 24/7 - NO EMAILS - Luxury Townhouse by McLaren Hospital Call 24 hrs a day! 810-407-5600 Open floor plan.
Mott Park
1 Unit Available
730 Frank St
730 Frank Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$725
1100 sqft
Frank St Mott park CALL MR MARK - 24 hrs a day - 810-407-5600 3 Bed 1 bath cape cod / bungalow, w finished basement, garage, fenced yard, huge deck, hardwood floors, newer kitchen w island. knotty pine upstairs bedroom. 1 call does it all.
Mott Park
1 Unit Available
963 Perry St
963 Perry Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
OCCUPIED!! 3 Bed w TWO FULL BATHS - Call MR MARK 24 hrs a day 810-407-5600 - 3 bed, 2 full bath, basement, garage, fenced yard. upstairs is 2 bedrooms 1 bath, and downstairs is 1 bed 1 bath, kitchen, dining room. basement too.
1 Unit Available
92 Woodlot Ct 92
92 Woodlot Ct, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1568 sqft
3 Bedroom Manufactured Home MOVE IN READY !! - Property Id: 299701 JUST LISTED !! Free applications at the Pineview Office.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Burton, the median rent is $530 for a studio, $629 for a 1-bedroom, $836 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,101 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Burton, check out our monthly Burton Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Burton area include Mott Community College, Concordia University-Ann Arbor, College for Creative Studies, Lawrence Technological University, and University of Michigan-Ann Arbor. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Burton from include Detroit, Ann Arbor, Farmington Hills, Southfield, and Warren.