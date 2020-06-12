/
17 Apartments for rent in Port Huron, MI📍
809 Court St.
809 Court Street, Port Huron, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
1000 sqft
Spacious Apartment... Must See!! - Property Id: 93569 Two bed/ 1 bath plus office space. Over 1000 sq ft. of living space. Washer and Dryer in unit. Very spacious and clean. Parking off street. Lots of Storage. Heat and Water included in the rent.
402 Quay Street
402 Quay Street, Port Huron, MI
Studio
$3,340
4000 sqft
2nd floor private entrance 4000sf with bathrooms and patio over looking black river. wide open floor plan.
2314 12TH Street
2314 12th Street, Port Huron, MI
2 Bedrooms
$860
960 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath ready to move in. This unit features 1 car attached garage and full basement with egress window that bring more light to the basement. Built in 2004. Close to shopping centers and freeways.
2903 12th Ave, Apt. E
2903 12th Ave, Port Huron, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
1300 sqft
Very nice 2 bedroom townhouse with basement and 1 1/2 bath. No utilities included. Call today for more exciting details. Equal Housing Opportunity. Welcome to Starlight Townhomes!! Now offering 1300 sq ft Townhomes and Apartments for lease.
2909 12th Ave, Apt. C
2909 12th Ave, Port Huron, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
1300 sqft
1300 sq ft Two bedroom Townhouse with 1 1/2 bath and basement with washer/dryer hookups. No utilities included. Equal Housing Opportunity Welcome to Starlight Townhomes!! Now offering 1300 sq ft Townhomes and Apartments for lease.
1530 Pine Grove Ste 5-6
1530 Pine Grove Ave, Port Huron, MI
Studio
$1,500
1200 sqft
This suite has great lease terms. Suite has been remodeled with new paint and carpet and could be divided into 2 suites if extra space is not needed. Newly paved parking lot.
Results within 1 mile of Port Huron
3853 Pine Grove Ave
3853 Pine Grove Avenue, St. Clair County, MI
Studio
$1,800
1900 sqft
vGreat location on a main street, it is the best location in Fort Gratiot, near everything located in a very busy plaza.
3390 Ravenswood
3390 Ravenswood Rd, St. Clair County, MI
Studio
$1,500
4200 sqft
Main building for lease 60x72, 4200 sq ft, 3ph, Bus Bar, with two offices on Main Floor. 13 ft sliding door w 14 ft ceilings. Office & extra rooms 25x100 2500 sq ft, 200 Amp 3ph.
Results within 5 miles of Port Huron
1700 BUSHA Highway
1700 Busha Highway, Marysville, MI
Studio
$600
200 sqft
200 square foot office for lease within existing law office. Highly visible area in Marysville near Busha & Michigan. 1. $600 per month, Yearly auto renewal up to 3 years, Furnished optional.
316 Hoffman
316 Hoffman Street, Marysville, MI
Studio
$2,000
Zoned for heavy truck parking - immediate possession - land contract terms available. no building on property, no utilities to property
4380 Lapeer
4380 Lapeer Road, St. Clair County, MI
Studio
$1,000
651 feet of frontage available located on high traffic Lapeer Rd. 32 acres total. Front 7 acres is zoned Misc Commercial and the back 25 is zoned R1 Residential. Great opportunity to invest. Pole barn has electricity.
Results within 10 miles of Port Huron
5586 Lapeer Road - C-2
5586 Lapeer Rd, St. Clair County, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
1000 sqft
Black Forest is under new Ownership and Management as of November 2018. Huge one bedroom apartment 1000 s.f. (the size of most 2 bedroom apartments).
504 CLINTON Avenue
504 Clinton Avenue, St. Clair, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1938 sqft
Great Location Downtown St. Clair, Very close walk to many restaurants, Boardwalk along the St. Clair River,. St. Clair Marina is just across the street.
5970 Rattle Run Unit C
5970 Rattle Run Road, St. Clair County, MI
Studio
$700
58 sqft
Great office space close to I-94. This space feels like new with fresh carpet and bathroom flooring. Utilities, tax, and maintenance included. Tenant pays for any phone or cable services needed.
201 N RIVERSIDE Avenue
201 N Riverside Ave, St. Clair, MI
Studio
$1,750
2379 sqft
LOCATION! LOCATION! LOCATION! Opportunity in the charming community of St Clair. Riverview Plaza is located across from the St Clair River and Palmer Park. This unit offers River views and outside seating to enjoy the River traffic.
5414 Lapeer Road
5414 Lapeer Rd, St. Clair County, MI
Studio
$1,300
2100 sqft
Excellent opportunity to lease a 1484 sq ft warehouse with an additional 616 ft of office. 14 ft overhead door leading to the warehouse. Showings prior to an offer will only be by reviewing video tour and photos.
3112 KING Road
3112 King Road, St. Clair County, MI
Studio
$1,500
2889 sqft
Beautiful setting to run your business. Currently used as a music store. Two existing offices with room for two more plus a handicapped bathroom and reception area.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Port Huron, the median rent is $536 for a studio, $648 for a 1-bedroom, $843 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,120 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Port Huron, check out our monthly Port Huron Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Port Huron area include College for Creative Studies, Walsh College of Accountancy and Business Administration, Wayne State University, and Wayne County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Port Huron from include Detroit, Warren, Sterling Heights, Troy, and Roseville.