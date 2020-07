Amenities

on-site laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal range refrigerator recently renovated bathtub oven Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly key fob access online portal

Welcome to Harlo Apartments, where you’ll find affordable Macomb County Warren apartments nestled in a lush, manicured setting. Enjoy a quiet courtyard view from your spacious apartment, take a dip on hot summer days in our refreshing pool, or workout the stress of a long day in our well-appointed cardio fitness center. The desirable amenities continue inside our attractive apartment homes. Open floor plans, air conditioning, plush carpet and generous closet space are just a few of the standard features that make Harlo Apartments standout from other communities. With one and two-bedroom floor plans available, we’re confident you’ll find a home to fall in love with.