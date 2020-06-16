All apartments in Warren
Find more places like 2183 Woodruff Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Warren, MI
/
2183 Woodruff Ave
Last updated September 21 2019 at 9:46 AM

2183 Woodruff Ave

2183 Woodruff Avenue · (586) 203-3450
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Warren
See all
Southwest Warren
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2183 Woodruff Avenue, Warren, MI 48091
Southwest Warren

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $950 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 910 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Very spacious 3bedroom home, located off of 9 mile and Dequindre, conveniently located less than 10 minutes from both I-75 & I-69. Also only a 10 minute drive down the street to Madison Heights, Royal Oak, & Ferndale! Be sure to notice the HUGE triple lot this home stands on, not to mention a lovely little screened in porch to enjoy during the warm months. Get ahead of the crowd and fill out an application today at
www.monzogroup.com
540 credit score or better
NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS
Tenant pays all utilities
Accepts Section 8 Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE4779544)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2183 Woodruff Ave have any available units?
2183 Woodruff Ave has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Warren, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Warren Rent Report.
Is 2183 Woodruff Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2183 Woodruff Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2183 Woodruff Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2183 Woodruff Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2183 Woodruff Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2183 Woodruff Ave does offer parking.
Does 2183 Woodruff Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2183 Woodruff Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2183 Woodruff Ave have a pool?
No, 2183 Woodruff Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2183 Woodruff Ave have accessible units?
No, 2183 Woodruff Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2183 Woodruff Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2183 Woodruff Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2183 Woodruff Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2183 Woodruff Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2183 Woodruff Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Hoover Square Apartments
25108 Hoover Rd
Warren, MI 48089
Warren Manor Apartments
21516 Dequindre Rd
Warren, MI 48091
Warren Woods Apartments
4385 Frazho Rd
Warren, MI 48091
Harlo Apartments
31499 Mound Rd
Warren, MI 48092

Similar Pages

Warren 1 BedroomsWarren 2 Bedrooms
Warren Apartments with ParkingWarren Apartments with Pool
Warren Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI
Madison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Southwest Warren
Northwest Warren

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity