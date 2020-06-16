2183 Woodruff Ave

Amenities
Very spacious 3bedroom home, located off of 9 mile and Dequindre, conveniently located less than 10 minutes from both I-75 & I-69. Also only a 10 minute drive down the street to Madison Heights, Royal Oak, & Ferndale! Be sure to notice the HUGE triple lot this home stands on, not to mention a lovely little screened in porch to enjoy during the warm months. Get ahead of the crowd and fill out an application today at
www.monzogroup.com
540 credit score or better
NO PREVIOUS EVICTIONS
Tenant pays all utilities
Accepts Section 8 Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4779544)