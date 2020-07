Amenities

granite counters parking some paid utils range oven refrigerator

This is a 1 bedroom newer kitchen cabinets with granite counter top, stove and fridge included. Has a formal dining room and one bath. Has gas forced air, common basement with coin laundry and a storage cage. This is a lower unit and comes with a parking space. NO PETS and NON-SMOKER. Lease is for 1 year with security deposit of 1 1/2 months rent ($975). Water included. Tenent to pay all other utilities and provide renters insurance. Must provide application through MLS and provide credit report along with current paystubs.