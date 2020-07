Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Available for lease now! See this warm yet spacious freshly updated 3 bed 2 full bath home! Upon entry features a cozy Florida room which leads into an open floor plan living & dining room. Continue into the updated kitchen which will come with a brand new stainless steel stove & fridge. First floor laundry right off the kitchen! Beyond the kitchen you will find stairs leading out the back door to a beautiful deck patio on an over sized lot, perfect for summer BBQ entertaining! Head back inside through the kitchen & you will find the freshly painted first floor bedroom & full bath w/ a jetted tub! Head upstairs to the 2nd full bath with a brilliantly tiled walk in shower. Both huge bedrooms upstairs are freshly painted & ready for your bedroom sets! New flooring, cabinets & counter tops in the kitchen and new floors in the dining room. Apply through Zillow application. Must supply two most recent paystubs and most recent month's bank statement. Info deemed reliable but not guaranteed.