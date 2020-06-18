770 Amberwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4 bedroom house in the hot city of Troy, conveniently located in a newer development of Troy. 4 FULL BATHS! Open floor plan with neutral colors. Beautiful hardwood flooring in family room, living room, dining room and library/den. 18x18 ceramic tile in foyer, hallway and kitchen. Carpeting on the second floor with wide hallway connecting the 4 bedrooms and a balcony overlooking the family room. Custom made kitchen with granite counter-tops. 1st floor laundry is conveniently located close to the kitchen. Large & deep 3.5 car garage. Private patio for your family entertainment. High ceilings, large windows with lots of natural lighting.