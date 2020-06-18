All apartments in Troy
770 Amberwood Drive
Last updated May 14 2020 at 8:48 AM

770 Amberwood Drive

770 Amberwood Drive · (586) 354-3886
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

770 Amberwood Drive, Troy, MI 48085

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,250

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3546 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 bedroom house in the hot city of Troy, conveniently located in a newer development of Troy. 4 FULL BATHS! Open floor plan with neutral colors. Beautiful hardwood flooring in family room, living room, dining room and library/den. 18x18 ceramic tile in foyer, hallway and kitchen. Carpeting on the second floor with wide hallway connecting the 4 bedrooms and a balcony overlooking the family room. Custom made kitchen with granite counter-tops. 1st floor laundry is conveniently located close to the kitchen. Large & deep 3.5 car garage. Private patio for your family entertainment. High ceilings, large windows with lots of natural lighting.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 770 Amberwood Drive have any available units?
770 Amberwood Drive has a unit available for $4,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 770 Amberwood Drive have?
Some of 770 Amberwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 770 Amberwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
770 Amberwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 770 Amberwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 770 Amberwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Troy.
Does 770 Amberwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 770 Amberwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 770 Amberwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 770 Amberwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 770 Amberwood Drive have a pool?
No, 770 Amberwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 770 Amberwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 770 Amberwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 770 Amberwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 770 Amberwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 770 Amberwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 770 Amberwood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
