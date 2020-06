Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

FOR LEASE - Immediate Occupancy. Large UPPER unit condo with private entry, balcony and attached 1 car garage with direct access. Two master bedrooms - both with walk-in closets and full baths. Balcony accessible from Great Room and Master Bedroom. Vaulted ceiling in huge great room with gas fireplace. Includes all appliances - dishwasher, refrigerator, range, microwave, washer and dryer. NO PETS. Close to freeways and shopping. This property is a must see!