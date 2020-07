Amenities

Attention Renters! Try-level ready for new tenant July 1st! Submit your application & credentials now. Well established neighborhood. Close to business district and expressways. Freshly painted in neutral colors. New grey carpet installed 2018. Hardwood floors in 3 upper bedrooms. Master suite with attached full bath! Spacious layout. Kitchen has eating area & door wall to patio. Living/Dining room combo on the main floor gives another gathering space. Lower level features a family room, gas fireplace, 4th bedroom which can be the perfect home office. Back door off the family room gives you another access to the back yard. Tenants will need to supply their own appliances & window coverings.