Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets bathtub carpet microwave range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill internet access carport

Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve. You will love the additional conveniences provided in our community, such as covered parking, outdoor swimming pool, and a shaded barbeque and picnic area.



Conveniently located off I-696 in Southfield, Keswick Manor Apartments delivers an ideal location for enjoying all the local amenities.



The Southfield area boasts great shopping, recreation, entertainment, educational, medical, and cultural options within minutes of your new home. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores and multiple banking options highlight some of the services available within a few miles of Keswick Manor Apartments. Your new home will have the excitement of Oakland County at your fingertips, while maintaining the comforts of home.



Call to schedule a