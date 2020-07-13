All apartments in Southfield
Find more places like Keswick Manor Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southfield, MI
/
Keswick Manor Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Keswick Manor Apartments

16099 W 11 Mile Road · (864) 606-6848
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16099 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI 48076
Huntington Woods

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1104 · Avail. Oct 7

$886

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Keswick Manor Apartments.

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
bathtub
carpet
microwave
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
carport
Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve. You will love the additional conveniences provided in our community, such as covered parking, outdoor swimming pool, and a shaded barbeque and picnic area.

Conveniently located off I-696 in Southfield, Keswick Manor Apartments delivers an ideal location for enjoying all the local amenities.

The Southfield area boasts great shopping, recreation, entertainment, educational, medical, and cultural options within minutes of your new home. The most desirable restaurants, the highest quality grocery stores and multiple banking options highlight some of the services available within a few miles of Keswick Manor Apartments. Your new home will have the excitement of Oakland County at your fingertips, while maintaining the comforts of home.

Call to schedule a

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300 up to 1.5 months rent based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/per month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carport, open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Keswick Manor Apartments have any available units?
Keswick Manor Apartments has a unit available for $886 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Keswick Manor Apartments have?
Some of Keswick Manor Apartments's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Keswick Manor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Keswick Manor Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Keswick Manor Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Keswick Manor Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Keswick Manor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Keswick Manor Apartments offers parking.
Does Keswick Manor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Keswick Manor Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Keswick Manor Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Keswick Manor Apartments has a pool.
Does Keswick Manor Apartments have accessible units?
No, Keswick Manor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Keswick Manor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Keswick Manor Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Keswick Manor Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106
Southfield, MI 48034
Riverstone Apartments
25740 Shiawassee Rd
Southfield, MI 48033
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034
Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr
Southfield, MI 48322
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr
Southfield, MI 48033
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr
Southfield, MI 48033
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034

Similar Pages

Southfield 1 BedroomsSouthfield 2 Bedrooms
Southfield Apartments with ParkingSouthfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Southfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Lawrence Technological UniversityMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity