All apartments in Southfield
Find more places like Riverstone Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southfield, MI
/
Riverstone Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

Riverstone Apartments

25740 Shiawassee Rd · (947) 800-4418
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

25740 Shiawassee Rd, Southfield, MI 48033

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 592-921 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 660-141 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 780-105 · Avail. now

$875

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 506-067 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 552-521 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 740-122 · Avail. now

$935

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Riverstone Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
e-payments
internet access
online portal
At Riverstone Apartments, located in Southfield, MI, we feature stylishly designed one and two bedroom apartment homes. We offer a generous number of amenities including an outdoor pool, beautiful courtyard, clubhouse, laundry facilities and more. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Riverstone Apartments. Each of our professional on-site staff is dedicated to serving your needs and we provide simple to use online services that are quick, reliable and secure so you can pay rent or make a maintenance request at your own convenience. We also have short-term lease options available and we are pet-friendly!

Located centrally near US 24/Telegraph Road and M-5, we are minutes from downtown Detroit, Farmington Hills, and Novi. We are sure you will want to make Riverstone Apartments the place to call home. Call us to schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit/background
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Riverstone Apartments have any available units?
Riverstone Apartments has 6 units available starting at $875 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Riverstone Apartments have?
Some of Riverstone Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Riverstone Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Riverstone Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Riverstone Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Riverstone Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Riverstone Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Riverstone Apartments offers parking.
Does Riverstone Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Riverstone Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Riverstone Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Riverstone Apartments has a pool.
Does Riverstone Apartments have accessible units?
No, Riverstone Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Riverstone Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Riverstone Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Riverstone Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr
Southfield, MI 48033
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48076
Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr
Southfield, MI 48322
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106
Southfield, MI 48034
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr
Southfield, MI 48033
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034

Similar Pages

Southfield 1 BedroomsSouthfield 2 Bedrooms
Southfield Apartments with ParkingSouthfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Southfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Lawrence Technological UniversityMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity