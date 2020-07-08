Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments internet access online portal

At Riverstone Apartments, located in Southfield, MI, we feature stylishly designed one and two bedroom apartment homes. We offer a generous number of amenities including an outdoor pool, beautiful courtyard, clubhouse, laundry facilities and more. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Riverstone Apartments. Each of our professional on-site staff is dedicated to serving your needs and we provide simple to use online services that are quick, reliable and secure so you can pay rent or make a maintenance request at your own convenience. We also have short-term lease options available and we are pet-friendly!



Located centrally near US 24/Telegraph Road and M-5, we are minutes from downtown Detroit, Farmington Hills, and Novi. We are sure you will want to make Riverstone Apartments the place to call home. Call us to schedule your tour today!