Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:04 AM

137 Apartments for rent in Southfield, MI with washer-dryer

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
13 Units Available
Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1079 sqft
A stunning community near M-10 and I-696. This pet-friendly community offers spacious floor plans with attached garages, private entrances, and a private balcony or patio. On-site fitness center, business center and clubhouse.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,165
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1181 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
6 Units Available
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1140 sqft
Newly updated apartment homes with full-size in-unit washer and dryers, central air, vaulted ceilings, and large windows to let in natural light. Private balcony and patio with each unit.
Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
1 Unit Available
Spring Haven
18025 Windflower Drive, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1776 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community features a playground, bark park, and a picnic area. Homes are spacious with attached garages and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces are available. Easy access to entertainment.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments
18248 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,850
810 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
29153 E WELLINGTON Road
29153 Wellington Rd E, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1554 sqft
A HOME Properties Beaut! Pictures say it all! How about a long day of work to come on and sit on your balcony and just listen to the fountain of water with beautiful views of a pond to relax by,,,, DAILY? How about after relaxing you walk into a
1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
21795 Waldron St
21795 Waldron Street, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
576 sqft
576 sq. ft. 2 bed, 1 bath Farmington Hills ranch with 2.5 car detached garage. New paint and flooring. Bathroom has new tile. Kitchen has newer cabinets, floor and countertop. Refrigerator, stove, washer/dryer and one window AC.

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
20491 Norborne
20491 Norborne, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
906 sq. ft., 3 bedroom, 2 full bath Redford ranch (8 Mile and Beech Daly) with long driveway, detached garage, covered front porch and back patio. Beautiful first floor that includes hardwood floors, kitchen with bar area and dining room.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Franklin
18674 W 13 Mile Rd Apt 2
18674 West 13 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1426 sqft
Completely Renovated Town Home in Evergreen Commons - Birmingham Schools - 3 bedroom - 2 ½ bath Colonial Town Home with an attached Garage and a Full Finished Basement in Beverly Hills.

1 of 43

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Berkley
3447 TYLER Avenue
3447 Tyler Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1427 sqft
Awesome remodel in the heart of town! Walk to Berkley's many robust restaurants and spectacular shopping. Paint and carpet under 2 yrs. 2 gorgeous modern tile baths and lighting.

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
3354 Ellwood Avenue
3354 Ellwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
900 sqft
Welcome to your new rental home! This cozy 3 bedroom bungalow with a full unfinished basement is ready for you to move-in today! Centrally located within minutes of Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital and Woodward Ave.

1 of 22

Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
Contact for Availability
Berkley
2128 Thomas Avenue
2128 Thomas Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 3-Bedroom Berkley Bungalow available! Convenient location close to highways, parks and tons of amenities. Fully applianced kitchen for cooking up a storm. New bathroom! Tons of storage in the basement. Fenced-in yard and pet friendly.

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Berg - Lasher
23600 West Seven Mile - D112
23600 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet Policy No Dogs Allowed Lease Lengths Month to Month 12 Months Appliances Air Conditioning (Wall Unit) Garbage Disposal Range Refrigerator Oven (Select units - Washer & Dryer on-site) Amenities Parking Pool Unfurnished

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Berkley
2868 Buckingham Avenue
2868 Buckingham Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
919 sqft
This great ranch style home features a new kitchen including stove, refrigerator, disposal & dishwasher. Home has central air conditioning. Updates include bathroom, newer windows and flooring.

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
23168 ELMGROVE Street
23168 Elmgrove Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1064 sqft
Cute ranch style home with 2 car garage A Rare Find In Farmington Hills on a large Wooded Mature Trees. Cathedral Ceilings, Skylight,Very Open Flr Plan. 2 Full Baths, Door wall To Deck, Central Air, 2 1/2 Car Garage. 1. 5 mo sec.

1 of 18

Last updated July 10 at 11:44pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
32686 E Woodward Avenue
32686 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$6,500
3500 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION "The Woodward" Woodward Ave living at its finest. Located just south of 14 mile with easy access to downtown Birmingham, Royal Oak, Troy and Detroit This Three Bedroom 3.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
20760 SAINT FRANCIS ST
20760 Saint Francis Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
972 sqft
AVAILABLE MARCH 1 *** Attached Garage with Direct Access to the house *** -- New Kitchen - New Windows Throughout- All Appliances provided - dishwasher-stove-microwave-refrigerator-washer-dryer -- New Bath with new Tile-Tub-Fixtures-Vanity and

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Berkley
3535 Ellwood Ave
3535 Ellwood Avenue, Berkley, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
700 sqft
Beautifully & Completely Remodeled Throughout! Great Starter Home minutes away from Downtown Royal Oak and walking distance to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital! Accepts Section 8. (RLNE81117)

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 01:19am
1 Unit Available
Berg - Lasher
19202 Appleton - A114
19202 Appleton St, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
850 sqft
Pet Policy No Dogs Allowed Lease Lengths Month to Month 12 Months Appliances Air Conditioning (Wall Unit) Garbage Disposal Range Refrigerator Oven (Select units - Washer & Dryer on-site) Amenities Parking Pool Unfurnished
Last updated July 11 at 12:28am
103 Units Available
Retreat at Farmington Hills
27517 Gateway Dr E, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,299
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes feature appliances, air conditioning, carpeting, and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer pool, club house, gym, playground, and tennis courts. Excellent location near Merchant Place Shopping Center, Ginopolis' Bar-B-Q Smokehouse, and Hwy 696.
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
40 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
57 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,131
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Last updated July 11 at 12:32am
3 Units Available
Royal Oak
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,290
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,467
820 sqft
With a walk score of 90, living at Metropolitan Lafayette means you can enjoy the convenience of walking to downtown Royal Oak! Amongst Oakland County's prime hotspots, Metropolitan Lafayette provides a prestigious address and a hip neighborhood.
Last updated July 11 at 12:11am
6 Units Available
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1925 sqft
Vastly superior to other rental communities, Covington Club offers luxury condominium style living without the maintenance burden of home ownership. Covington offers open and bright floor plans, with cathedral ceilings in many units.

July 2020 Southfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Southfield Rent Report. Southfield rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Southfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Southfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Southfield Rent Report. Southfield rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Southfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Southfield rents increased moderately over the past month

Southfield rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Southfield stand at $923 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,201 for a two-bedroom. Southfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Southfield, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Southfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Southfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Southfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Southfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,201 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Southfield's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Southfield than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

