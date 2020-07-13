Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park on-site laundry parking playground garage hot tub cats allowed bbq/grill business center courtyard internet access

Spring Haven Apartments Introduces a New style of Luxury living to Southfield, MI. Our 2 & 3 Bedroom Town Home Apartments go above and beyond to offer sleek lifestyle amenities inside and out. As you step into your Brand-New town home, you will enjoy a large open floor plan, laminate wood flooring, granite & quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, additional storage and attached 2-car garage. The 2nd floor offers a separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer included, spacious Master Suite with additional sitting room, spa like bathroom with double vanity, garden tub, separate walk-in shower and a walk-in closet you could live in. Our pet friendly community features a Bark park with agility equipment, playground, and picnic area. Spring haven Apartments is conveniently located near trendy Royal oak, Birmingham and Lathrop Village with easy access to all major freeways. You will find shopping, dining, and entertainment are just minutes from your doorstep. Don't just rent an apartment locate your Brand-New home at Spring Haven Apartments Call us today and get started.