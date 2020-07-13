All apartments in Southfield
Find more places like Spring Haven.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southfield, MI
/
Spring Haven
Last updated July 13 2020 at 6:10 PM

Spring Haven

18025 Windflower Drive · (248) 266-9860
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Southfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

18025 Windflower Drive, Southfield, MI 48076

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 26 · Avail. Jul 15

$2,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1871 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Spring Haven.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
bbq/grill
business center
courtyard
internet access
Spring Haven Apartments Introduces a New style of Luxury living to Southfield, MI. Our 2 & 3 Bedroom Town Home Apartments go above and beyond to offer sleek lifestyle amenities inside and out. As you step into your Brand-New town home, you will enjoy a large open floor plan, laminate wood flooring, granite & quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, fireplace, additional storage and attached 2-car garage. The 2nd floor offers a separate laundry room with full size washer and dryer included, spacious Master Suite with additional sitting room, spa like bathroom with double vanity, garden tub, separate walk-in shower and a walk-in closet you could live in. Our pet friendly community features a Bark park with agility equipment, playground, and picnic area. Spring haven Apartments is conveniently located near trendy Royal oak, Birmingham and Lathrop Village with easy access to all major freeways. You will find shopping, dining, and entertainment are just minutes from your doorstep. Don't just rent an apartment locate your Brand-New home at Spring Haven Apartments Call us today and get started.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6,12, 24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $1,000
Move-in Fees: $300 holding fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 3 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease, Attached Garage: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Spring Haven have any available units?
Spring Haven has a unit available for $2,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Southfield, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Southfield Rent Report.
What amenities does Spring Haven have?
Some of Spring Haven's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Spring Haven currently offering any rent specials?
Spring Haven is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Spring Haven pet-friendly?
Yes, Spring Haven is pet friendly.
Does Spring Haven offer parking?
Yes, Spring Haven offers parking.
Does Spring Haven have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Spring Haven offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Spring Haven have a pool?
No, Spring Haven does not have a pool.
Does Spring Haven have accessible units?
No, Spring Haven does not have accessible units.
Does Spring Haven have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Spring Haven has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Spring Haven?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr
Southfield, MI 48322
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr
Southfield, MI 48033
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr
Southfield, MI 48033
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road
Southfield, MI 48076
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106
Southfield, MI 48034
Riverstone Apartments
25740 Shiawassee Rd
Southfield, MI 48033
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd
Southfield, MI 48034

Similar Pages

Southfield 1 BedroomsSouthfield 2 Bedrooms
Southfield Apartments with ParkingSouthfield Dog Friendly Apartments
Southfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Lawrence Technological UniversityMott Community College
Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity