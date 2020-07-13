Apartment List
/
MI
/
southfield
/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:19 AM

97 Apartments for rent in Southfield, MI with pool

Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
7 Units Available
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,175
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1181 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
25740 Shiawassee Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
900 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have lots of light and appliances included. Controlled access entry to the community, a beautiful courtyard and lots of parking. Located close to highways and malls.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
5 Units Available
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
825 sqft
Chatsford Manor invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Chatsford Manor provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
13 Units Available
Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1079 sqft
A stunning community near M-10 and I-696. This pet-friendly community offers spacious floor plans with attached garages, private entrances, and a private balcony or patio. On-site fitness center, business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 06:21am
7 Units Available
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,249
1050 sqft
In response to COVID-19, office hours and walk-in appointments may be limited. Please call the office before you decide to come in. We are also offering virtual tours by calling our office from 10am to 4pm
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
6 Units Available
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1900 sqft
Weatherstone Luxury Townhomes are elegantly designed for stylish individuals who seek a residence to reflect their lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1140 sqft
Newly updated apartment homes with full-size in-unit washer and dryers, central air, vaulted ceilings, and large windows to let in natural light. Private balcony and patio with each unit.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Huntington Woods
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$886
835 sqft
Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
26192 FRANKLIN POINTE Drive
26192 Franklin Pointe Drive, Southfield, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1529 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this end unit 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhome in Stonebrook. 1529 Sq feet. Partially finished basement. Association fee, gas, water/sewer, trash, home protection plan and lawn maintenance/snow removal included in rent.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments
18248 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,850
810 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
29153 E WELLINGTON Road
29153 Wellington Rd E, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1554 sqft
A HOME Properties Beaut! Pictures say it all! How about a long day of work to come on and sit on your balcony and just listen to the fountain of water with beautiful views of a pond to relax by,,,, DAILY? How about after relaxing you walk into a

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
25322 SAINT JAMES
25322 Saint James, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
1539 sqft
Centrally located, beautiful condominium with plenty of living space and extra large kitchen and dining area. Featuring two bedrooms with two and a half baths. Each bedroom with full bathroom and walk in closets.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Southfield Downtown
16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075
16300 West 9 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a place to keep your lucky charms? March right in for your pot of gold savings! The 1st 6 people to apply, get approved, and move in by March 31, 2020.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5000 Town Center - 1304, 1304
5000 Town Ctr, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1390 sqft
Ready to move right in! Picture perfect view from the 13th floor. This unit features large Living Room & Dining Area with picturesque view from every angle. New Carpet throughout, full kitchen master suite w/ 2 full baths.
Results within 1 mile of Southfield
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
8 Units Available
Oak Park
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
22264 N BRANDON Street
22264 North Brandon Street, Farmington Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1518 sqft
You’ll love this beautiful home in Farmington Hills. The kitchen opens up to the living area. 3 Nice size bedroom, 2-full bath. Beautiful eat-in kitchen w/stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Berg - Lasher
23600 West Seven Mile - D112
23600 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet Policy No Dogs Allowed Lease Lengths Month to Month 12 Months Appliances Air Conditioning (Wall Unit) Garbage Disposal Range Refrigerator Oven (Select units - Washer & Dryer on-site) Amenities Parking Pool Unfurnished

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
Berg - Lasher
19202 Appleton - A114
19202 Appleton St, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
850 sqft
Pet Policy No Dogs Allowed Lease Lengths Month to Month 12 Months Appliances Air Conditioning (Wall Unit) Garbage Disposal Range Refrigerator Oven (Select units - Washer & Dryer on-site) Amenities Parking Pool Unfurnished
Results within 5 miles of Southfield
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
56 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,096
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,501
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
39 Units Available
Downtown Troy
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,540
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
101 Units Available
Retreat at Farmington Hills
27517 Gateway Dr E, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,299
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes feature appliances, air conditioning, carpeting, and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer pool, club house, gym, playground, and tennis courts. Excellent location near Merchant Place Shopping Center, Ginopolis' Bar-B-Q Smokehouse, and Hwy 696.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
9 Units Available
Summit Apartments
29925 Summit Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,549
1618 sqft
If you are looking for luxury, Summit Apartments is the place for you! Our stylishly designed floor plans, and multitude of amenities such as; a beautiful pool, manicured grounds, a fitness center, and a pet friendly policy; promote a comfortable
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 06:42am
6 Units Available
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1925 sqft
Vastly superior to other rental communities, Covington Club offers luxury condominium style living without the maintenance burden of home ownership. Covington offers open and bright floor plans, with cathedral ceilings in many units.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:24am
3 Units Available
Royal Oak
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1243 sqft
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.

July 2020 Southfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Southfield Rent Report. Southfield rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Southfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Southfield Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Southfield Rent Report. Southfield rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Southfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Southfield rents increased moderately over the past month

Southfield rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Southfield stand at $923 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,201 for a two-bedroom. Southfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Southfield, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Dearborn has seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro. It's also the most expensive city in the Detroit metro with a two-bedroom median of $1,373.
    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,034, while one-bedrooms go for $795.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents remained steady over the past month.

    Southfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Southfield, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Southfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Michigan have been on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Lansing and 0.3% in Grand Rapids.
    • Southfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,201 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Southfield's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including Baltimore (-0.7%), Charlotte (-0.4%), and Philadelphia (-0.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Southfield than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,289.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.2%
    Warren
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.2%
    1.8%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Dearborn
    $1,050
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -0.4%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Westland
    $750
    $970
    0.3%
    0.3%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,290
    0.7%
    -0.1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.1%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.3%
    -4.4%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    -0.1%
    0
    Novi
    $1,050
    $1,370
    0.8%
    -2.1%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.2%
    0.5%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    1%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    -0.2%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0
    -0.1%
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,100
    0
    0.1%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    1.2%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    -0.1%
    0.7%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.5%
    -0.7%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.3%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,280
    -0.4%
    -1.5%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    0.7%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0
    0.6%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.1%
    2.6%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0.2%
    4%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.1%
    0.1%
    Belleville
    $920
    $1,170
    2.7%
    4.8%
    Clinton
    $760
    $910
    0.9%
    2.6%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Southfield 1 BedroomsSouthfield 2 BedroomsSouthfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsSouthfield 3 BedroomsSouthfield Accessible ApartmentsSouthfield Apartments under $700Southfield Apartments under $800
    Southfield Apartments under $900Southfield Apartments with BalconySouthfield Apartments with GarageSouthfield Apartments with GymSouthfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouthfield Apartments with Parking
    Southfield Apartments with PoolSouthfield Apartments with Washer-DryerSouthfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsSouthfield Furnished ApartmentsSouthfield Pet Friendly PlacesSouthfield Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MI
    Troy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
    Pontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MI

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Lawrence Technological UniversityMott Community College
    Concordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative Studies
    University of Michigan-Ann Arbor