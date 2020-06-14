Apartment List
87 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Southfield, MI

6 Units Available
Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+
25225 Greenfield Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$680
560 sqft
At Highland Towers, located in Southfield, Michigan, we offer one and two bedroom apartment homes to seniors aged 55 and up.
6 Units Available
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
In response to COVID-19, office hours and walk-in appointments may be limited. Please call the office before you decide to come in. We are also offering virtual tours by calling our office from 10am to 4pm
8 Units Available
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,165
881 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
1 Unit Available
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$949
835 sqft
Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve.
6 Units Available
Riverstone Apartments
25740 Shiawassee Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$875
800 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have lots of light and appliances included. Controlled access entry to the community, a beautiful courtyard and lots of parking. Located close to highways and malls.
7 Units Available
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
825 sqft
Chatsford Manor invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Chatsford Manor provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield.

1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments
18248 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,850
810 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.

1 Unit Available
16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075
16300 West 9 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$915
1025 sqft
Looking for a place to keep your lucky charms? March right in for your pot of gold savings! The 1st 6 people to apply, get approved, and move in by March 31, 2020.
10 Units Available
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park

1 Unit Available
3314 Greenfield Rd
3314 Greenfield Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
Beautiful well presented 1 bedroom apartment conveniently located on Greenfield Rd with minutes drive to the vibrant down town of Royal Oak.

1 Unit Available
19180 Appleton - B201
19180 Appleton St, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
850 sqft
Heat Included Water Included Air-Conditioning Cable Ready Laundry Facilities Gated Community Ample Parking 24- Hour Maintenace Shopping Center in Walking Distance Private Entrance Garbage Disposal Hood Range Vertical Blinds Appliance

1 Unit Available
19184 Appleton - B110
19184 Appleton St, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
850 sqft
Heat Included Water Included Air-Conditioning Cable Ready Laundry Facilities Gated Community Ample Parking 24- Hour Maintenace Shopping Center in Walking Distance Private Entrance Garbage Disposal Hood Range Vertical Blinds Appliance

1 Unit Available
23600 West Seven Mile - D112
23600 7 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
850 sqft
Pet Policy No Dogs Allowed Lease Lengths Month to Month 12 Months Appliances Air Conditioning (Wall Unit) Garbage Disposal Range Refrigerator Oven (Select units - Washer & Dryer on-site) Amenities Parking Pool Unfurnished

1 Unit Available
20551 Lahser Road - A19
20551 Lahser Rd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply! A 13+month lease is available. Enjoy this clean and spacious 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom unit equipped with stove, refrigerator in a 2-story garden style building.
39 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1063 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
114 Units Available
Retreat at Farmington Hills
27517 Gateway Dr E, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,299
866 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes feature appliances, air conditioning, carpeting, and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer pool, club house, gym, playground, and tennis courts. Excellent location near Merchant Place Shopping Center, Ginopolis' Bar-B-Q Smokehouse, and Hwy 696.
50 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,131
877 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
5 Units Available
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
1 Unit Available
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,255
670 sqft
With a walk score of 90, living at Metropolitan Lafayette means you can enjoy the convenience of walking to downtown Royal Oak! Amongst Oakland County's prime hotspots, Metropolitan Lafayette provides a prestigious address and a hip neighborhood.
2 Units Available
Village Oaks Apartments
20792 Orchard Lake Rd, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$870
700 sqft
Welcome to Village Oaks! Only minutes from I-275, I-696 and M-5, Village Oaks is still a quaint community complete with Award-Winning landscaping and superb service. Enjoy country living with close proximity to the big city.
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.

1 Unit Available
2619 Rochester Rd
2619 Rochester Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Immaculate 1 Bed Royal Oak 700 Sq. Ft., 1 Bed, 1 bath Royal Oak duplex (Rochester Road between 12 and 13 Mile. Open floor plan with eat-in kitchen. Shared fenced, private yard with other half of duplex.

1 Unit Available
24651 W Mcnichols Rd
24651 West Mcnichols Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
675 sqft
Leasing Agent - Property Id: 247314 1-Bedroom Units Includes: water heat wall to wall carpet garbage disposal large living room window view kitchen with dining area spacious closet space ascent wall stove and refrigerator Apply at TurboTenant:

1 Unit Available
23220 Middlebelt Rd Apt 108
23220 Middlebelt Road, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
750 sqft
Sharp 1 bedroom 1 bath 1st floor unit.. Brand new paint throughout. Large master bedroom with walk in closet.In unit washer and dryer. All appliances included. Water included. Carport included.

Welcome to the June 2020 Southfield Rent Report. Southfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Southfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Southfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Southfield Rent Report. Southfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Southfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Southfield rents declined slightly over the past month

Southfield rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Southfield stand at $920 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,197 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Southfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Southfield, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

    Southfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Southfield, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Southfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Southfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,197 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Southfield.
    • While Southfield's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Southfield than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

