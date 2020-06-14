58 Apartments for rent in Southfield, MI with gym

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
6 Units Available
Regal Towers
27500 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$799
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$964
660 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
In response to COVID-19, office hours and walk-in appointments may be limited. Please call the office before you decide to come in. We are also offering virtual tours by calling our office from 10am to 4pm
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
5 Units Available
Monticello Apartments
22700 Civic Center Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,371
1140 sqft
Newly updated apartment homes with full-size in-unit washer and dryers, central air, vaulted ceilings, and large windows to let in natural light. Private balcony and patio with each unit.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1079 sqft
A stunning community near M-10 and I-696. This pet-friendly community offers spacious floor plans with attached garages, private entrances, and a private balcony or patio. On-site fitness center, business center and clubhouse.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments
18248 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,850
810 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
1 Unit Available
30200 SOUTHFIELD ROAD
30200 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
946 sqft
Fantastic first floor condo unit with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Features new carpet throughout along with new flooring in both bathrooms. Kitchen features new stove and new flooring. New toilets in both bathrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
Southfield Downtown
1 Unit Available
16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075
16300 West 9 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$915
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Looking for a place to keep your lucky charms? March right in for your pot of gold savings! The 1st 6 people to apply, get approved, and move in by March 31, 2020.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:09am
1 Unit Available
5000 Town Center - 1304, 1304
5000 Town Ctr, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1390 sqft
Ready to move right in! Picture perfect view from the 13th floor. This unit features large Living Room & Dining Area with picturesque view from every angle. New Carpet throughout, full kitchen master suite w/ 2 full baths.
Results within 1 mile of Southfield
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Oak Park
10 Units Available
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 07:05am
Royal Oak
3 Units Available
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.
Results within 5 miles of Southfield
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
Downtown Troy
39 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:27am
114 Units Available
Retreat at Farmington Hills
27517 Gateway Dr E, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,299
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
979 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful apartment homes feature appliances, air conditioning, carpeting, and patio/balcony. Deluxe grounds offer pool, club house, gym, playground, and tennis courts. Excellent location near Merchant Place Shopping Center, Ginopolis' Bar-B-Q Smokehouse, and Hwy 696.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
50 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,131
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:18am
11 Units Available
Summit Apartments
29925 Summit Drive, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1618 sqft
If you are looking for luxury, Summit Apartments is the place for you! Our stylishly designed floor plans, and multitude of amenities such as; a beautiful pool, manicured grounds, a fitness center, and a pet friendly policy; promote a comfortable
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
10 Units Available
Covington Club Apartments & Townhomes
33000 Covington Club Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,735
1813 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,720
1925 sqft
Vastly superior to other rental communities, Covington Club offers luxury condominium style living without the maintenance burden of home ownership. Covington offers open and bright floor plans, with cathedral ceilings in many units.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:14am
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Transit Center
1 Unit Available
3182 Camden Dr
3182 Camden Drive, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1480 sqft
3182 Camden Dr Available 07/03/20 Modern condo in perfect condition for rent by owner. Never inhabited by a smoker or pets (no odors!). Carpets steam cleaned for new renter, walls repainted.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
111 N MAIN Street
111 North Main Street, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
1857 sqft
***BEST VALUED UNIT Smack dab in the heart of downtown Royal Oak.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
340 E TROY Street
340 East Troy Street, Ferndale, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
565 sqft
WALK DOWNTOWN FROM THIS FABULOUS UPPER STUDIO FLAT LOCATED JUST 1 BLK OFF OF 9 ML & WOODWARD, CHARMING LIVING RM, NEWER UPDATED FULL BATH WITH STALL SHOWER, KITCHEN WITH LIGHT CABINETS, GAS STOVE FOR THE TRUE COOK, HUGE PANTRY OFF OF KITCHEN,

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
120 Allenhurst Avenue
120 Allenhurst Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1180 sqft
Fantastic Royal Oak location. Walking distance to downtown Royal Oak and only minutes away from major freeways. L.A. Fitness, shops and restaurants around the corner.

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
The Transit Center
1 Unit Available
1477 Raleigh Place Drive
1477 Raliegh Place, Troy, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1470 sqft
Highly sought after midtown square condo available for lease.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
327 SOUTHFIELD Road
327 Southfield Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
697 sqft
Restoration Hardware inspired condo steps away from downtown Birmingham.

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
111 WILLITS Street
111 Willits Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2395 sqft
LUXURIOUS PENTHOUSE LOCATED IN ONE OF BIRMINGHAMS MOST PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESSES "111 WILLITS." THIS COMPLETELY FURNISHED & UPDATED PENTHOUSE FEATURES ~2,400 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE INCLUDING 3 BEDROOMS & 3.1 BATHS.

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1210 MORSE Avenue
1210 Morse Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1750 sqft
The Harrison Royal Oak's Luxury rentals provide an unparalleled living experience within walking distance to downtown Royal Oak.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:16am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
555 S OLD WOODWARD
555 South Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,276
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
555 is now accepting applications for unit # 1405 and a April 1st move-in. (Please be advised these apartment go very quickly.) 555 IS THE LANDMARK RESIDENTIAL BUILDING AND THE GATEWAY TO THE CITY'S CULTURE, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND BISTROS ...
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Southfield, MI

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Southfield renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

