Last updated June 14 2020 at 1:02 AM

38 Furnished Apartments for rent in Southfield, MI

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,165
881 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1181 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Chimney Hill Apartments
6834 Chimney Hill Dr, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1079 sqft
A stunning community near M-10 and I-696. This pet-friendly community offers spacious floor plans with attached garages, private entrances, and a private balcony or patio. On-site fitness center, business center and clubhouse.
Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
6 Units Available
Weatherstone Townhomes
29900 Franklin Rd, Southfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,110
1900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
1900 sqft
Weatherstone Luxury Townhomes are elegantly designed for stylish individuals who seek a residence to reflect their lifestyle.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments
18248 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,850
810 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.
Results within 1 mile of Southfield
Last updated June 14 at 12:37am
Royal Oak
3 Units Available
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.
Results within 5 miles of Southfield
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Downtown Troy
39 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,605
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,525
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7276 SIMSBURY Drive
7276 Simsbury Drive, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,950
2950 sqft
EXCEPTIONAL! Beautifully furnished Simsbury condo. Wonderful maintenance-free living in a fabulous gated community.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
707 W 13 Mile Road
707 East 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
FABULOUS FURNISHED UNIT. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Water included. 1 year lease , 1.5 month security deposit. No pets. need employment letter & credit report.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
3018 GUILFORD Drive
3018 Guilford Drive, Royal Oak, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2028 sqft
Available for a Sept 1 move in. Fully furnished executive rental Month-to-month or short term lease with all utilities and lawn care included.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
35300 Woodward Avenue
35300 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
878 sqft
Fully furnished Penthouse views at Poppleton Place Condos just steps from Birmingham's finest shopping, & dining. This beautiful move-in ready 5th-floor condo features hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bloomfield Village
1 Unit Available
3467 SUTTON PL
3467 Sutton Place, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$18,900
5000 sqft
Lease listing. Iconic architect Irv Tobocman's classic contemporary design radiates in this modern masterpiece. Masterfully blending architectural symmetry, clean lines and the use of custom textures and materials creates an awe inspiring result.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
111 WILLITS Street
111 Willits Street, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$20,000
2395 sqft
LUXURIOUS PENTHOUSE LOCATED IN ONE OF BIRMINGHAMS MOST PRESTIGIOUS ADDRESSES "111 WILLITS." THIS COMPLETELY FURNISHED & UPDATED PENTHOUSE FEATURES ~2,400 SQFT OF LIVING SPACE INCLUDING 3 BEDROOMS & 3.1 BATHS.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
32450 GRAND RIVER Avenue
32450 Grand River Avenue, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
Boutique 8 unit Apartment building. Walk to downtown Farmington. One bedroom furnished apartment #8 facing Grand River Ave. All wood flooring, internet, heat and electric included. Laundry facilities, covered car port. Just bring you suitcase.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
31831 GRAND RIVER Avenue
31831 Grand River Avenue, Farmington, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
490 sqft
Furnished 1 bedroom condo minutes from downtown Farmington. The condo backs up to woods over looking Rouge River Tributary. Assigned Parking Space.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1005 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1005 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
918 sqft
Furnished Birmingham Lease! Very nice North Old Woodward townhouse. Walking distance to all of downtown Birmingham and steps from boutique shops & restaurants – Luxe, Market North End, etc. Cross the street to Tim Horton’s & Uptown Market.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1907 CLIFTON Avenue
1907 Clifton Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1044 sqft
Great location on oak lined street is short distance to downtown Royal Oak, Woodward Ave & Beaumont Hospital.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Clawson
1 Unit Available
1255 W 14 MILE Road
1255 West 14 Mile Road, Clawson, MI
Studio
$1,192
140 sqft
Welcome to the community! Join a powerful network of complementary businesses! Partners include dental (smile direct club), cosmetology, salons, skin care, medical spa, barbers, therapeutic massage, and more! We are a community of 27 high-volume

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
301 PARK Avenue
301 Park Ave, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1000 sqft
THIS MODERN BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM APT (1 STORY UP) IS ONE BLOCK FROM DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK, 10 MINUTE DRIVE TO DETROIT. NEWLY UPDATED WHICH INCLUDE ...

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
286 W BROWN Street
286 West Brown Street, Birmingham, MI
3 Bedrooms
$5,750
2012 sqft
Enjoy living in a totally updated townhouse in the heart of downtown Birmingham. Located at Birmingham's premier address just steps to Shain Park, the Community House, Library & the famed Townsend Hotel.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
13938 INKSTER Road
13938 Inkster Road, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$800
8300 sqft
Gross lease !!! Office space available for rent. Can be partially furnished. Available immediately. Previous use - counseling office.
Results within 10 miles of Southfield
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Westland
15 Units Available
Westwood Village Apartments
37830 Westwood Cir, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$880
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$970
925 sqft
We are the best kept secret in Westland! Westwood Village is an inviting apartment community set on 45 wooded acres offering a peaceful, serene way of life.
Last updated June 14 at 12:10am
$
Royal Oak
31 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,070
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
25 Units Available
Fairlane Woods Apartments
5521 Fairlane Woods Dr, Dearborn, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,293
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,469
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,784
1505 sqft
Spacious apartments on wooded property with trails. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Recently renovated with walk-in closets. Community has pool, sauna, gym and concierge.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Fairmont Park Apartments
22540 Fairmont Dr, Farmington Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,705
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1225 sqft
Community has 40-acres of manicured grounds, Olympic-size swimming pool and more. Located close to downtown Farmington Hills. Units feature patio or balcony, air conditioning and walk-in closets.

June 2020 Southfield Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Southfield Rent Report. Southfield rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Southfield rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Southfield rents declined slightly over the past month

Southfield rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Southfield stand at $920 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,197 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Southfield's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Southfield, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents were up 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents fell 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.

    Southfield rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Southfield, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Southfield is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Southfield's median two-bedroom rent of $1,197 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Southfield.
    • While Southfield's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Southfield than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

