Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome Home! Located on a serene tree lined street walking distance to down town. Here you will find all of the charm of a beautiful Royal Oak home with a twist. Main floor master bedroom with a private entrance to the covered back patio. Two spacious bedrooms upstairs with another full bath. Hardwood floors through out. Impeccably maintained! Front entrance has private foyer. Kitchen has been remodeled and includes slate floors, stainless appliances and custom cabinetry. Kitchen offers a snack bar, tons of storage and counter space! Enjoy your morning coffee or relax with a glass of wine on the covered patio which you can enter off the kitchen or master suite. Property Available JULY 1.



(RLNE4061405)