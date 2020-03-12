901 N Gainsborough Ave

Amenities

Updated 1,126 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow (12 Mile and N Campbell) with 1 car detached garage and fenced yard. Spacious living room with picture window. Sharp, remodeled eat-in kitchen with new granite countertops, cabinets, stainless steel appliances and tile floor. Lots of counter and cabinet space. Updated bathroom with ceramic tile and new vanity. Carpet in upstairs bedroom and bonus room. Hardwood, tile and fresh paint throughout first floor. Partially finished basement. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, microwave range fan, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Minutes from 696 and I-75. Walking distance to downtown Royal Oak. Central air. Must See. Wont Last. Immediate Occupancy.



Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify.



Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties.



Broker



No Pets Allowed



