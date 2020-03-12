All apartments in Royal Oak
901 N Gainsborough Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:44 AM

901 N Gainsborough Ave

901 North Gainsborough Avenue · (248) 425-4853
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

901 North Gainsborough Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48067
Royal Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 1 bath, $1700 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1126 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated 1,126 sq. ft. 3 bedroom, 1 bath bungalow (12 Mile and N Campbell) with 1 car detached garage and fenced yard. Spacious living room with picture window. Sharp, remodeled eat-in kitchen with new granite countertops, cabinets, stainless steel appliances and tile floor. Lots of counter and cabinet space. Updated bathroom with ceramic tile and new vanity. Carpet in upstairs bedroom and bonus room. Hardwood, tile and fresh paint throughout first floor. Partially finished basement. Appliances include stove, refrigerator, microwave range fan, dishwasher, washer and dryer. Minutes from 696 and I-75. Walking distance to downtown Royal Oak. Central air. Must See. Wont Last. Immediate Occupancy.

Call 248-425-4853 for showings and to pre-qualify.

Visit www.bekamanagement.com for more pictures/properties.

Broker

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5729660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 901 N Gainsborough Ave have any available units?
901 N Gainsborough Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 901 N Gainsborough Ave have?
Some of 901 N Gainsborough Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 901 N Gainsborough Ave currently offering any rent specials?
901 N Gainsborough Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 901 N Gainsborough Ave pet-friendly?
No, 901 N Gainsborough Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 901 N Gainsborough Ave offer parking?
Yes, 901 N Gainsborough Ave does offer parking.
Does 901 N Gainsborough Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 901 N Gainsborough Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 901 N Gainsborough Ave have a pool?
No, 901 N Gainsborough Ave does not have a pool.
Does 901 N Gainsborough Ave have accessible units?
No, 901 N Gainsborough Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 901 N Gainsborough Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 901 N Gainsborough Ave has units with dishwashers.
