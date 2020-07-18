5025 CROOKS RD APT 41

Amenities

hardwood floors pool range oven refrigerator

Well located condo with pool view. Beautiful hardwood floors. Private basement with laundry. Rent includes heat, trash removal and water, but NOT electric or cable. Tenant pays Association fee, currently $287/mo. Total move in cost: rent $813, Association Fee $287, Security Deposit $1219, pool fob $25=$2344. Licensed real estate sales person must be physically present at all times. Application requires: Proof of income ($39,0000 or better), Credit report (with credit score 650 or better), Application, Offer to Lease.