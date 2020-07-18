All apartments in Royal Oak
Find more places like 5025 CROOKS RD APT 41.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Royal Oak, MI
/
5025 CROOKS RD APT 41
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

5025 CROOKS RD APT 41

5025 North Crooks Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Royal Oak
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5025 North Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI 48073
Royal Oak

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
Well located condo with pool view. Beautiful hardwood floors. Private basement with laundry. Rent includes heat, trash removal and water, but NOT electric or cable. Tenant pays Association fee, currently $287/mo. Total move in cost: rent $813, Association Fee $287, Security Deposit $1219, pool fob $25=$2344. Licensed real estate sales person must be physically present at all times. Application requires: Proof of income ($39,0000 or better), Credit report (with credit score 650 or better), Application, Offer to Lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5025 CROOKS RD APT 41 have any available units?
5025 CROOKS RD APT 41 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Royal Oak, MI.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 5025 CROOKS RD APT 41 have?
Some of 5025 CROOKS RD APT 41's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5025 CROOKS RD APT 41 currently offering any rent specials?
5025 CROOKS RD APT 41 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5025 CROOKS RD APT 41 pet-friendly?
No, 5025 CROOKS RD APT 41 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 5025 CROOKS RD APT 41 offer parking?
No, 5025 CROOKS RD APT 41 does not offer parking.
Does 5025 CROOKS RD APT 41 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5025 CROOKS RD APT 41 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5025 CROOKS RD APT 41 have a pool?
Yes, 5025 CROOKS RD APT 41 has a pool.
Does 5025 CROOKS RD APT 41 have accessible units?
No, 5025 CROOKS RD APT 41 does not have accessible units.
Does 5025 CROOKS RD APT 41 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5025 CROOKS RD APT 41 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd
Royal Oak, MI 48067
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Arlington Townhomes & Apartments
3115 Evergreen Dr
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48073

Similar Pages

Royal Oak 1 BedroomsRoyal Oak 2 Bedrooms
Royal Oak Apartments with ParkingRoyal Oak Pet Friendly Places
Royal Oak Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MITroy, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MI
Pontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MIMonroe, MIBerkley, MIBrighton, MIHarper Woods, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor