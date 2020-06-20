4521 ELMWOOD Avenue

Amenities

Immaculate is an understatement in this COMPLETELY remodeled Royal Oak bungalow. Amazing location, close to shopping and restaurants in downtown Birmingham and walking distance to many neighborhood parks and local shops. Every single room in this home has been updated and freshly painted. 3 good size bedrooms, 2 full - stunning new baths, beautifully finished basement. Nest thermostat, all new light fixtures, gorgeous wood flooring throughout. Amazing deck looks over the privacy fenced yard that is a great size. 1.5 car garage. This house checks all of the boxes!! All appliances are included. NO pets or smoking. Tenant to pay for all utilities, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Minimum one year lease. 1.5 month security deposit, cleaning fee and first month rent due at signing. Immediate occupancy available.