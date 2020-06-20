All apartments in Royal Oak
Find more places like 4521 ELMWOOD Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Royal Oak, MI
/
4521 ELMWOOD Avenue
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:27 AM

4521 ELMWOOD Avenue

4521 Elmwood Avenue · (248) 724-1234
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Royal Oak
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4521 Elmwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI 48073
Royal Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate is an understatement in this COMPLETELY remodeled Royal Oak bungalow. Amazing location, close to shopping and restaurants in downtown Birmingham and walking distance to many neighborhood parks and local shops. Every single room in this home has been updated and freshly painted. 3 good size bedrooms, 2 full - stunning new baths, beautifully finished basement. Nest thermostat, all new light fixtures, gorgeous wood flooring throughout. Amazing deck looks over the privacy fenced yard that is a great size. 1.5 car garage. This house checks all of the boxes!! All appliances are included. NO pets or smoking. Tenant to pay for all utilities, lawn maintenance and snow removal. Minimum one year lease. 1.5 month security deposit, cleaning fee and first month rent due at signing. Immediate occupancy available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4521 ELMWOOD Avenue have any available units?
4521 ELMWOOD Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Royal Oak, MI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Royal Oak Rent Report.
What amenities does 4521 ELMWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 4521 ELMWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4521 ELMWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4521 ELMWOOD Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4521 ELMWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4521 ELMWOOD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Royal Oak.
Does 4521 ELMWOOD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4521 ELMWOOD Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4521 ELMWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4521 ELMWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4521 ELMWOOD Avenue have a pool?
No, 4521 ELMWOOD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4521 ELMWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4521 ELMWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4521 ELMWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4521 ELMWOOD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4521 ELMWOOD Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road
Royal Oak, MI 48073
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard
Royal Oak, MI 48073
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48067
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road
Royal Oak, MI 48073

Similar Pages

Royal Oak 1 BedroomsRoyal Oak 2 Bedrooms
Royal Oak Apartments with ParkingRoyal Oak Pet Friendly Places
Royal Oak Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MI
Madison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MISouth Lyon, MIBrighton, MIMonroe, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Mott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann Arbor
College for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University
University of Michigan-Ann Arbor
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity